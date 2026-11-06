 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication

People also ask

  • Loading questions...
site logo
Dive Brief

DOJ sues Penn State over in-state tuition for undocumented students

The federal agency appears to be turning its sights on individual colleges after filing lawsuits over all such policies at the state level.

Published Nov. 6, 2026
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
Nittany Lion sculpture at Penn State Abington
A statute on the campus of Penn State Abington on April 11, 2010, in Abington, Pa. The image by 123 Chroma Pixels is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Pennsylvania State University over the public institution's policy allowing certain undocumented students to pay in-state tuition rates.
  • The lawsuit marks a shift in strategy by the Trump administration amid its campaign to stomp out tuition benefits for undocumented state residents at public colleges. The DOJ filed a similar lawsuit against the University of Delaware at the start of October.
  • The federal agency has already sued every state with policies offering such benefits. Most of the cases are ongoing, with the DOJ chalking up both wins and losses.

Dive Insight:

A Penn State spokesperson on Friday said the university is reviewing the DOJ’s complaint.

Undocumented students at Penn State are eligible to pay in-state tuition if they attended a Pennsylvania high school for at least four years and graduated with either a high school degree or a GED in the state, among other requirements.

In 2026-27, Penn State’s sticker price for in-state tuition at its main campus is $20,878. That’s less than half of what it charges out-of-state students, $44,574.

As in its state lawsuits, the DOJ argued in court documents that Penn State’s policy illegally provides benefits to undocumented students that are not available to all U.S. citizens.

Pennsylvania has not faced such a DOJ lawsuit as it does not offer in-state tuition to undocumented students at the state level.

Under federal immigration law, undocumented students cannot receive postsecondary education benefits based on state residency “unless a citizen or national of the United States” is also eligible regardless of residency. Some states fighting back against the DOJ in court have argued that their tuition residency policies apply equally to both citizens and U.S. residents regardless of legal status.

The federal agency has sued the following 24 states and Washington, D.C. 

  • Arkansas.
  • Arizona.
  • California.
  • Connecticut.
  • Colorado.
  • Hawai’i.
  • Illinois.
  • Kansas.
  • Kentucky.
  • Maryland.
  • Massachusetts.
  • Minnesota.
  • Nebraska.
  • New Jersey.
  • New Mexico.
  • New York.
  • Oklahoma.
  • Oregon.
  • Rhode Island.
  • Texas.
  • Utah.
  • Vermont.
  • Virginia.
  • Washington.
Filed Under: Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Archer Education Introduces Market Potential Calculator to Help Universities Plan for Online E…
From Archer Education
November 06, 2026
Archer Education logo
Hanover Research Launches Career Outcomes Intelligence to Help Colleges and Universities Under…
From Hanover Research
October 22, 2026
Hanover Research logo
Four New Members Add Financial, Legal and Technology Expertise to AUP Board of Trustees
From THE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PARIS
October 22, 2026
THE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PARIS logo
BioGreen360 Launches Food Cycling IQ™, an AI Intelligence Layer That Turns Food Waste Data int…
From BioGreen360
October 19, 2026
BioGreen360 logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Legal
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2026 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell