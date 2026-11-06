DOJ sues Penn State over in-state tuition for undocumented students

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Pennsylvania State University over the public institution's policy allowing certain undocumented students to pay in-state tuition rates.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Pennsylvania State University over the public institution's policy allowing certain undocumented students to pay in-state tuition rates.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Pennsylvania State University over the public institution's policy allowing certain undocumented students to pay in-state tuition rates.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Pennsylvania State University over the public institution's policy allowing certain undocumented students to pay in-state tuition rates.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Pennsylvania State University over the public institution's policy allowing certain undocumented students to pay in-state tuition rates.

The lawsuit marks a shift in strategy by the Trump administration amid its campaign to stomp out tuition benefits for undocumented state residents at public colleges. The DOJ filed a similar lawsuit against the University of Delaware at the start of October.

The lawsuit marks a shift in strategy by the Trump administration amid its campaign to stomp out tuition benefits for undocumented state residents at public colleges. The DOJ filed a similar lawsuit against the University of Delaware at the start of October.

The lawsuit marks a shift in strategy by the Trump administration amid its campaign to stomp out tuition benefits for undocumented state residents at public colleges. The DOJ filed a similar lawsuit against the University of Delaware at the start of October.

The lawsuit marks a shift in strategy by the Trump administration amid its campaign to stomp out tuition benefits for undocumented state residents at public colleges. The DOJ filed a similar lawsuit against the University of Delaware at the start of October.

The lawsuit marks a shift in strategy by the Trump administration amid its campaign to stomp out tuition benefits for undocumented state residents at public colleges. The DOJ filed a similar lawsuit against the University of Delaware at the start of October.

The federal agency has already sued every state with policies offering such benefits.

Most of the cases are ongoing, with the DOJ chalking up

both wins

and losses