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Dive Brief:

A group of students, faculty, alumni and prospective applicants are suing Maryland officials , alleging the state has underfunded the University of Maryland Eastern Shore by $6 billion since 1890.

In a complaint filed last month in federal district court, the plaintiffs argue that since the historically Black land-grant institution was created in the late 19th century, its underfunding by the state was intentional and racially discriminatory.

They’re seeking damages amounting to the $6 billion in alleged underfunding as well as equitable state funding going forward.

Dive Insight:

The plaintiffs are two UMES students and a corporate entity created last year called ForUMES, which, according to the complaint, is made up of university faculty, students, alumni and prospects and is aimed at bolstering the “educational, research, public service, and charitable objectives for UMES.”

The plaintiffs described UMES as “the woefully underfunded stepchild of the University System of Maryland.”

The complaint traces the funding disparity back to 1890, when Maryland wanted to take advantage of the federal Second Morrill Act.

That law sought to bolster the country’s land-grant universities with additional annual funding. But the money wasn’t available for states whose public land-grant institutions had racially discriminatory admissions unless they had a comparable college “of like character” for Black students, per the statute.

According to the lawsuit, Henry Alvord — who was then the president of University of Maryland, College Park, the state’s first land-grant institution — was “in a dilemma.”

The university “was in desperate need of additional funding but the idea of permitting Black students to attend [UMD] was unfathomable because his and many others’ racist beliefs would never allow [UMD] to be integrated,” the lawsuit states.

Alvord eventually found a solution to his dilemma in the Princess Anne Academy, a “small, remote and run-down preparatory school on the southern point of the eastern shore” that could — on paper — become a land-grant college for Black students, operated by Morgan College, which later became the HBCU Morgan State University.

However, the “lion’s share” of the new funding under the Second Morrill Act went to UMD, which did not admit Black students until a 1950 lawsuit.

“Black students would be sent to far-off Princess Anne to receive junior and senior high school-level classes on Princess Anne Academy’s dilapidated campus instead of a school of ‘like character’ to [UMD]’s state-of-the-art college,” plaintiffs said in the complaint.

According to the lawsuit, the underfunding and neglect of the academy — which later became UMES — continued throughout the 20th century and amid regular federal scrutiny of segregation in Maryland’s higher educational system and disparately low funding for UMES.

In 2023, then-President Joe Biden’s secretaries of education and agriculture wrote to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore — who is named as a defendant in the new lawsuit along with other top officials — to address the historical funding disparities at UMES as part of a broader effort to encourage more funding at historically Black land-grant colleges across the country.

“The longstanding and ongoing underinvestment in University of Maryland Eastern Shore disadvantages the students, faculty, and community that the institution serves,” the Biden officials wrote. “Furthermore, it may contribute to a lack of economic activity that would ultimately benefit Maryland.”

They calculated that UMES had been underfunded to the tune of $321.2 million just over the prior 30 years before the letter.

“These funds could have supported infrastructure and student services and would have better positioned the university to compete for research grants,” they said, while also acknowledging that “your state budget has taken steps to address this historic underinvestment.”

Since 2023, UMES has received around $9 million a year in additional state funding through a landmark Maryland law passed in 2021 aimed at expanding support for the state’s HBCUs and settling a lawsuit brought by the institutions’ supporters.

Enrollment has also been on the increase at the university. In fall 2024, UMES had 3,177 students, up 10.1% from five years prior, according to federal data.

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs don’t say how they calculated the $6 billion in damages they are seeking for UMES. In addition to monetary reparation for the years of underfunding, they asked the judge to require state officials to allocate land-grant funding equitably between UMD and UMES.