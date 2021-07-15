x
site logo
Brief

2 Boston colleges mandate weekly coronavirus testing — even for vaccinated students

Published July 15, 2021
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Reporter
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

Dive Brief: 

  • Two Massachusetts institutions, Northeastern and Boston universities, are planning to periodically test students for the coronavirus this fall even if they are fully vaccinated. 

  • The universities are requiring on-campus students and employees to be tested for the coronavirus upon their arrival and regularly thereafter. Northeastern said it will reevaluate its policy in October. 

  • Although the pandemic has eased in the U.S., case counts are climbing once again and outbreaks are sweeping across some pockets of the country with low vaccination rates. 

Dive Insight: 

As many colleges prepare to relax safety measures and resume more in-person classes in the fall, Northeastern and Boston universities offer an example of institutions keeping stringent testing policies.

Northeastern announced this week it will require weekly testing for on-campus students and employees. Boston University is doing the same for students and employees who interact with students in person.

Their plans come as some public health experts warn that coronavirus cases could rise again in the fall and winter, and as government officials urge people in the U.S. to get vaccinated as the more contagious delta variant spreads. 

Still, Northeastern and Boston's testing strategy goes further than what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends. 

In June, the CDC updated guidance for higher education institutions, saying that colleges with fully vaccinated populations can largely resume in-person activities. It also advised that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to be tested for the coronavirus unless they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. 

However, schools where not everyone has gotten the shots should continue using prevention strategies such as regular testing and mask-wearing, the agency said. 

Leana Wen, a health policy professor at George Washington University, said more CDC guidance is needed on vaccinated students. 

"What we really need to know is whether an asymptomatic, vaccinated (person) who tests positive is able to infect other people," Wen said in an email. "If they can, testing is important; if not, then there's no point."

Although it's not what the CDC recommends, the Boston institutions' approach could provide information about how many vaccinated students are catching the virus and whether they are transmitting that infection to others, said Audrey Pettifor, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. 

Pettifor said an aggressive testing program could also make sense if campuses have large populations of students who've received vaccines that aren't made with messenger RNA technology, which is used in both Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines.

Recent studies have found Moderna and Pfizer shots still offer protection against coronavirus mutations, but concerns are growing that some other vaccines  including those from Chinese-makers Sinopharm and Sinovac — aren't as effective against the delta variant and will require a booster shot.  

Northeastern is mandating the shot for on-campus students. Officials there noted that students are coming to campus from around the world, where coronavirus case counts and vaccination rates differ widely. Several countries from which the U.S. draws large shares of international students, including India and South Korea, have populations where less than a quarter of the population is fully vaccinated. 

The university is recognizing any vaccine approved by the World Health Organization, but students who've gotten other types of shots will have to be reinoculated, it said. 

"Our North Star is safety," Ken Henderson, chancellor and senior vice president for learning at Northeastern, said in a statement. "By doing testing, we will gather information in order to make the best science-based decisions we can."

Boston University is taking a similar approach to coronavirus testing in the fall. And while it is also mandating the shots, it is accepting any coronavirus vaccine for students, even those without WHO approval.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Leadership Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Spencer Platt via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    International students face a rocky road to campus this fall

    Beyond coronavirus-related restrictions, experts say perceptions of the U.S. as unwelcoming linger, though some institutions will be more affected than others.

    By Danielle McLean • June 24, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Leon Neal via Getty Images

    Are tuition-share agreements between colleges and OPMs on solid legal footing?

    Some lawmakers and advocacy groups on the political left have these contracts for marketing and recruitment in their crosshairs.

    By Natalie Schwartz • June 18, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Wiley Named Best Career Readiness Solution by SIIA CODiE Awards
    Press Release from
    Wiley
    TimelyMD Introduces Basic Needs Support for Community College Students
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    Wiley Addresses Back-to-Campus Anxieties to Help Faculty Prepare for Fall Semester Post COVI...
    Press Release from
    Wiley
    Idaho Improves Statewide Higher Education Access with Quottly’s Course and Program Sharing S...
    Press Release from Quottly
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Spencer Platt via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    International students face a rocky road to campus this fall

    Beyond coronavirus-related restrictions, experts say perceptions of the U.S. as unwelcoming linger, though some institutions will be more affected than others.

    By Danielle McLean • June 24, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Leon Neal via Getty Images

    Are tuition-share agreements between colleges and OPMs on solid legal footing?

    Some lawmakers and advocacy groups on the political left have these contracts for marketing and recruitment in their crosshairs.

    By Natalie Schwartz • June 18, 2021
    • Latest in Leadership
    Q&A
  • How Ithaca College's president stressed diversity and inclusion 'from the core'
    By Rick Seltzer • July 15, 2021
  • 2 Boston colleges mandate weekly coronavirus testing — even for vaccinated students
    By Natalie Schwartz • July 15, 2021
    • Opinion
  • President Speaks: Colleges must do more to close the gender gap in financial fluency
    By Sian Beilock • July 12, 2021
  • Mills College alumnae sue to halt possible merger
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: July 7, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.