 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
NACAC 2024

Admissions experts tackle test-optional policies, recruitment and more

We’re rounding up our coverage from the recent National Association for College Admission Counseling’s annual conference.

Published Oct. 8, 2024
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
.
The National Association for College Admission Counseling held its annual conference in Los Angeles between Sept. 26-28. Laura Spitalniak/Higher Ed Dive

The higher education sector continues to face strong headwinds — a diminishing population of traditional-age students, seismic changes to admissions, and rising costs.

More than 6,000 education professionals gathered in Los Angeles in late September for the National Association for College Admission Counseling’s annual conference to discuss how to combat these forces.

College leaders are increasingly looking to grow their pool of applicants, drawing from transfer students and those from rural communities, for example. At the same time, they’re navigating a shifting test-optional admissions landscape. 

Over three days, expert panelists shared their insights from these experiences. Here's an in-depth look at some of the conference's most compelling conversations:

Filed Under: Enrollment

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Terra Dotta Named 2024 Tech Edvocate Finalist for Best Global EdTech Company
From Terra Dotta
September 18, 2024
CIC Partners with IPClear to Offer Member Institutions Opportunity to Generate Millions Throug…
From IPClear
October 01, 2024
The Public is Invited to Help Bring Halloween Magic to Primary Children’s Hospital
From Joyce University
September 30, 2024
Joyce University Launches Accelerated Three-Year Bachelor’s Pathway in Arizona
From Joyce University
September 27, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Enrollment
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell