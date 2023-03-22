By The Numbers: What potential budget cuts to Ed Dept would look like

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

A plan by House Republican leaders to trim funding across government agencies would have a "very real and damaging" impact on families, communities and the economy, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has told Committee on Appropriations Ranking Member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

DeLauro had requested in a January letter that agency leaders across the federal government analyze how a budget cap to FY 2022 enacted levels suggested by Republican leaders would impact agencies' activities.

"While representing but a small portion of overall education funding nationwide, Federal resources help States and school districts fill gaps in State and local support and meet critical needs for our most vulnerable students," Cardona wrote to DeLauro in a March 17 response.

GOP leaders have indicated a need to trim spending for the FY 2024 budget cycle but have not put forth an official proposal. Concerns about the nation's rising debt level are fueling Republican's concerns about increased spending.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden released his administration's proposed FY 24 budget seeking to raise the Education Department's budget by $10.8 billion or 13.6% over FY 2023 allocations.

The budget debate will continue through the spring and summer. The federal government's new fiscal year starts Oct. 1. In the meantime, here's a look at how a budget reduction would affect Education Department services, according to Cardona, under two scenarios: a cut to FY 22 levels, or a 22% decrease from current FY 2023 levels: