 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Education spared from severe cuts in Senate approval of debt ceiling deal

Nondefense programs would see flat funding in FY 2024, and the legislation would rescind unspent COVID-19 emergency relief funds.

Published June 2, 2023
Kara Arundel's headshot
Senior Reporter
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gives a thumbs up as he walks to a press conference after final passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 01, 2023
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., gives a thumbs up as he walks to a press conference after final passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Days before the U.S. was poised to default on its debts, the Senate passed bipartisan legislation that raises the debt ceiling limit — and flat-funds federal education spending for fiscal 2024. The agreement also limits nondefense spending, including education, to a 1% increase in fiscal 2025. 

Many Republican and Democrat members of Congress, as well as several education organizations, praised the efforts to find a compromise that avoids severe cuts to education and social services but still guarantees the country will pay its bills. The default deadline was considered to be Monday.

President Joe Biden said in a statement he will sign the measure — known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act —  “as soon as possible.” He also plans to address the nation at 7 p.m. ET Friday regarding the bipartisan budget agreement. 

The legislation would rescind unspent COVID-19 emergency relief funds, but according to an emailed statement from a U.S. Department of Education spokesperson, this does not apply to the allocations under K-12's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds since that money is considered to already be obligated. 

Additionally, the department said $390 million of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding that would be rescinded includes funds that were either returned or not claimed by institutions of higher education. That's a small portion of the $76 billion in total funding for recovery efforts, the statement said.

In a May 31 letter from AASA, The School Superintendents Association, to Congress, the membership organization asked lawmakers to approve the bill, which was passed in the House that same day in a 314-117 vote.

AASA also asked lawmakers to be thoughtful during the appropriations process as specific allocations are considered for fiscal 2024 federal education activities. The 2024 federal fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Lawmakers should "engage in bipartisan, bicameral negotiations that respect the broad programs funded, to ensure that final funding levels are tailored and reasonable, not blunt and careless, and to protect federal education flagship programs — like Title I and [the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act] — from deep or disproportionate cuts," AASA said in the letter.

AASA, along with the American Federation of Teachers, said they had hoped for a bipartisan deal that had no conditions attached — or what is known as a "clean" debt ceiling increase.

A May 31 emailed statement from Randi Weingarten, president of the teachers union, said that while the debt ceiling compromise does not include the GOP's original suggestion of cutting Title I by $850 million, the organization has concerns about the deal, such as restrictions on certain food assistance programs and cuts to Internal Revenue Service resources.

"But in the face of an imminent default that would raise costs on everything from car loans to mortgage payments, both legislative chambers must approve this deal to allow the federal government to pay its bills and avoid massive harm to the students, families, workers and communities that need and rely on government to work for them,” Weingarten said.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Grammarly Survey: Higher Ed Gives Itself a High Mark for Career Prep — but Employers and Stude…
From Grammarly
June 02, 2023
Medical Students at 10 Schools Receive Free Access to Next-Gen Study Planner for USMLE Exams
From Blueprint Prep
May 17, 2023
AmberStudent Launches One-Stop Study Abroad Solution with AmberPlus
From Amberstudent
May 23, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell