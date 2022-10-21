A running list of lawsuits against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Just a month after the Biden administration announced it would forgive broad amounts of student debt, the plan drew its first significant legal challenge. Since then, a flurry of lawsuits have been filed, with some arguing the plan goes too far and others contending certain borrowers were unfairly boxed out from loan forgiveness.

Biden’s plan will cancel up to $10,000 of student debt for borrowers who earn up to $125,000 a year or $250,000 for married couples filing their taxes jointly. Borrowers who had Pell Grants can receive up to $20,000 in debt relief.

Legal scholars are divided on whether legal challenges against the debt relief will gain traction. While some expect the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the plan if it reaches that level, others maintain the lawsuits aren’t likely to get to that point.

So far, federal judges have dismissed at least three cases, all of which have been appealed. At least three more high-profile lawsuits are still pending.

We’re keeping track of the latest legal challenges and updates to existing cases below.

Did we miss an important update or lawsuit? Let us know here.