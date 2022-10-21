 Skip to main content
site logo
Tracker

A running list of lawsuits against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

We’re keeping tabs on the legal threats to the debt relief plan, which opened for applications this month.

Published October 21, 2022 • By
The front of the US Supreme Court building in Washington, DC.
The front of the US Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Bill Chizek via Getty Images

Just a month after the Biden administration announced it would forgive broad amounts of student debt, the plan drew its first significant legal challenge. Since then, a flurry of lawsuits have been filed, with some arguing the plan goes too far and others contending certain borrowers were unfairly boxed out from loan forgiveness. 

Biden’s plan will cancel up to $10,000 of student debt for borrowers who earn up to $125,000 a year or $250,000 for married couples filing their taxes jointly. Borrowers who had Pell Grants can receive up to $20,000 in debt relief. 

Legal scholars are divided on whether legal challenges against the debt relief will gain traction. While some expect the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the plan if it reaches that level, others maintain the lawsuits aren’t likely to get to that point. 

So far, federal judges have dismissed at least three cases, all of which have been appealed. At least three more high-profile lawsuits are still pending. 

We’re keeping track of the latest legal challenges and updates to existing cases below. 

Did we miss an important update or lawsuit? Let us know here.

Clear
  • Case status
  • Appealed
  • Pending
Clear
Oct. 21, 2022
Frank Garrison v. U.S. Department of Education and Miguel Cardona
Indiana attorney claims certain borrowers will be forced to pay taxes on their loan forgiveness

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard Young dismissed a lawsuit brought by an Indiana attorney who argued that he and other borrowers would be forced to pay taxes on loan forgiveness they received because of state tax law. Young ruled that this injury doesn’t stem from the defendant — the Biden administration — and instead results from state legislation. 

Frank Garrison originally filed the lawsuit in September. It was backed by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian think tank where he is employed. 

Lawyers representing Garrison immediately appealed the case Friday. It will now go to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Oct. 20, 2022
Brown County Taxpayers Association v. President Joseph Biden Jr., et al.
Association argues Biden’s plan will raise taxes for its members

A federal judge on Oct. 6 dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Brown County Taxpayers Association, an organization that advocates for fiscally responsible policies. It contended that Biden’s relief plan will drive up taxes for its members, pointing to estimates that the plan will cost the federal government hundreds of billions of dollars

But U.S. District Judge William Griesbach said the association didn’t have standing to sue, citing U.S. Supreme Court precedent that potential effects on taxes are too “remote, fluctuating and uncertain” to show that someone could have a redressable personal injury

The Brown County Taxpayers Association on Oct. 7 appealed the ruling to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It also filed emergency motions with the 7th Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court to block the loan forgiveness plan — both of which were denied without explanation.

Oct. 20, 2022
State of Nebraska, et al. v. Joseph Biden Jr., et al.
Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina say plan will harm their finances

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by six conservative states that argued Biden’s debt forgiveness plan will harm their finances. The plaintiffs also contended that the Biden administration infringed on congressional powers and skirted proper regulatory procedures. 

However, U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey didn’t rule on whether Biden’s plan is legal. Instead, he found the six states lacked legal standing to sue the department because they didn’t show they will be imminently harmed by the loan forgiveness.

“While Plaintiffs present important and significant challenges to the debt relief plan, the current Plaintiffs are unable to proceed to resolution of these challenges,” Autrey wrote in his ruling. 

The states appealed the case the same day that the judge ruled. It now heads to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where it could stand a better chance. That’s because the 8th Circuit has one of the strongest conservative leanings among the federal appellate courts.

Oct. 18, 2022
Cato Institute v. U.S. Department of Education, et al.
Libertarian think tank says loan forgiveness will harm nonprofits’ ability to recruit workers

The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, sued the Biden administration on Tuesday, arguing the relief plan could undermine an existing program that allows borrowers to have their debts cleared after a decade of qualifying payments if they become government employees or nonprofit workers. 

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is a key way to make nonprofits like the Cato Institute appealing for workers, the organization argued. 

“By providing across-the-board debt relief, the challenged scheme substantially alters those incentives and frustrates Congress’s goal of making nonprofit employment relatively more attractive to holders of student-loan debt,” the Cato Institute said in its complaint.

Oct. 10, 2022
Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor v. U.S. Department of Education and Miguel Cardona
Two college graduates say loan forgiveness plan arbitrarily excludes some borrowers

Two college graduates who aren’t eligible for the full $20,000 of debt relief possible under the loan forgiveness plan filed a lawsuit on Oct. 10 against the Biden administration, saying it skirted regulatory processes and arbitrarily left out many borrowers. 

One of the plaintiffs, Myra Brown, completed a graduate degree financed through the Federal Family Education Loan Program. Although the Biden administration originally said borrowers could consolidate these loans into federal Direct Loans, thereby making them eligible for the debt relief, the U.S. Education Department reversed that policy in late September — likely to fend off legal challenges. 

The other plaintiff, Alexander Taylor, financed his undergraduate degree through federal student loans but did not receive Pell Grants, making him ineligible for the full $20,000 loan forgiveness possible through the relief plan. 

They argue that the Education Department didn’t go through a notice and comment period when unveiling this plan, depriving them of the ability to voice their opinions. 

“Plaintiffs want an opportunity to present their views to the Department and to provide additional comments on any proposal from the Department to forgive student loan debts,” they argued. 

The pair asked a federal judge to block the plan until their legal challenge is resolved. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Tuesday.

Sept. 30, 2022
State of Arizona and Mark Brnovich v. Joseph Biden Jr., et al.
Arizona’s attorney general argues Biden’s plan will harm the state’s economy

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sued the Biden administration over the loan forgiveness plan on Sept. 30, arguing it will harm his state in several ways. 

For one, it will make it harder for the state government to recruit workers, who can have their debts cleared after making a decade of qualifying payments under an existing federal program, according to the lawsuit. Brnovich said the widespread debt cancellation plan will make this program less appealing. 

He also asserted that the plan will harm the state’s economy by worsening inflation — a common criticism levied against the loan forgiveness program. Brnovich further said he expects the plan to increase Arizona’s borrowing costs.

No results found
Try removing filters for best results. Clear filters

Credits

Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Editor

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Gale and TSLAC Partner to Provide Texans Equitable Access to New Digital Resources
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
October 12, 2022
Boston Area Students and Educators Invited to Connect with Retail Industry Professionals at Ca…
From PAVE Global
October 04, 2022
Blueprint Prep Partners with the MV3 Foundation to Eliminate Barriers for Black Students Pursu…
From Blueprint Prep
October 13, 2022
While Many Colleges Face Enrollment Declines, Opportunities for Enrollment Growth Exist in Ser…
From EducationDynamics
October 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell