A year in review: 10 higher education opinion pieces from 2024

We’re rounding up a collection of expert advice on topics that will continue to influence the sector’s future in 2025.

Published Dec. 17, 2024
College student and professor in a classroom
A shifting higher education landscape in 2024 forced college officials to grapple with new challenges. From artificial intelligence to hyper-involved parents, leaders have increasingly had to adapt to new influences in real time. The conversation around the value of a college degree has also led to institutions to focus more on career services and preparing students for the workforce.

Throughout the year, college administrators, educators and policy experts have shared their insights with Higher Ed Dive readers, offering guidance on the future of test-optional admissions, how colleges are ranked and more.

These topics and more are worth revisiting and reflecting upon, as many will continue to influence the industry throughout the new year. Below are 10 of the opinion pieces we published in 2024:

