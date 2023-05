Adtalem revenue grows 1.3% despite Walden University’s falling enrollment

during fiscal 2023’s third quarter, reversing nearly a year of declines.

during fiscal 2023’s third quarter, reversing nearly a year of declines.

during fiscal 2023’s third quarter, reversing nearly a year of declines.

during fiscal 2023’s third quarter, reversing nearly a year of declines.

during fiscal 2023’s third quarter, reversing nearly a year of declines.

during fiscal 2023’s third quarter, reversing nearly a year of declines.