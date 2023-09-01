Alderson Broaddus files for bankruptcy in preparation for closure

Thursday, as the beleaguered Baptist college winds down operations following years of financial turmoil.

Thursday, as the beleaguered Baptist college winds down operations following years of financial turmoil.

Thursday, as the beleaguered Baptist college winds down operations following years of financial turmoil.

Thursday, as the beleaguered Baptist college winds down operations following years of financial turmoil.

Thursday, as the beleaguered Baptist college winds down operations following years of financial turmoil.

Thursday, as the beleaguered Baptist college winds down operations following years of financial turmoil.

The university has between $1 million and $10 million in assets, but holds between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities, according to court documents.

The university has between $1 million and $10 million in assets, but holds between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities, according to court documents.

The university has between $1 million and $10 million in assets, but holds between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities, according to court documents.

The university has between $1 million and $10 million in assets, but holds between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities, according to court documents.

The university has between $1 million and $10 million in assets, but holds between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities, according to court documents.

The university has between $1 million and $10 million in assets, but holds between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities, according to court documents.

Last week, Alderson Broaddus announced its intention to close when it

voluntarily gave up its accreditation