x
site logo
Brief

Auditor recommends closing Calbright if it doesn't meet new benchmarks

Published May 12, 2021
By
Reporter
David Paul Morris via Getty Images

Dive Brief: 

  • A withering state audit published Tuesday recommended Calbright College close if the tuition-free online school can't improve a slew of problems by the end of next year. 

  • The auditor found that Calbright, which offers nondegree programs, has inadequate support services, lacks a process for helping students land "well-paying" jobs and has made little progress setting up the fledgling college. 

  • Support from California's governor narrowly saved Calbright from the chopping block last year, but some influential lawmakers and faculty groups have opposed the college from its inception. 

Dive Insight: 

Former Gov. Jerry Brown championed Calbright into existence in 2018, but the college has struggled to find its footing since it started enrolling students the next year. 

Supporters say Calbright will help state workers find better jobs and serve as an alternative to for-profit schools, while opponents say funding for the institution would be better spent on the state's existing 115 community colleges. 

The audit underscores Calbright's potential to help adults who've faced barriers in completing traditional higher education. It also noted that Calbright's programs, which are self-paced, don't duplicate those following a fixed academic calendar at other community colleges. 

Still, Calbright must resolve a host of issues. That includes problems with the way the college recruits and moves students through its three certificate programs. According to the report, 904 students have enrolled so far, but only 12 have graduated. Nearly half have dropped out, while another 87 have been inactive for at least 90 days. 

Calbright has also hit snags with two of its three programs. Although the college offers a cybersecurity program, most jobs in the field require a bachelor's degree, according to the report. And its medical coding program was closed to new students as of last summer. 

The auditor blames the college's former executive team for its slow start, and cited concerns about its hiring processes. The report says team members didn't create a "detailed strategy" for how they would spend the college's $175 million budget and didn't always have clear due dates for major objectives. 

Heather Hiles resigned as Calbright's first CEO in January 2020, and most other executives left later that year, the report notes. New management has made improvements but does not have a "clear and robust strategy" for fulfilling its mission. 

The auditor issued several recommendations for Calbright. Among them, the school should develop strategies by November to create educational programs that will benefit its target student population, enroll more learners, ensure they have the right support services and work with employers so they can land jobs after completion. 

If the college doesn't improve, the audit recommends Calbright be eliminated as an "independent community college district." If that happens, lawmakers should explore other ways to offer self-paced education to California residents, it says. 

In an emailed statement, Calbright Board President Pamela Haynes said the college appreciated the recommendations and is "fully committed" to carry them out according to the auditor's timeline. "[W]e acknowledge that Calbright made early missteps, and that necessary changes have been made to course-correct and implement rigorous internal controls where needed," Haynes wrote.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Online Learning Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    StFX Selects FAST Reporting Software
    Press Release from
    Millennium Computer Systems, Ltd.
    Terra State Community College Selects Rah Rah for Mobile-First Campus Community Engagement S...
    Press Release from Rah Rah
    New Website from Learning Ally's College Success Program Helps Students Who are Blind or Low...
    Press Release from
    Learning Ally
    Symplicity Launches a Streamlined, Integrated Approach to Student Success with Symplicity One
    Press Release from
    Symplicity
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021
    • Latest in Online Learning
  • Auditor recommends closing Calbright if it doesn't meet new benchmarks
    By Natalie Schwartz • May 12, 2021
  • Zoom-alternative Engageli raises $33M to grow its digital learning platform
    By Natalie Schwartz • May 11, 2021
  • How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000
    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021
  • Moodle acquires 3 companies to launch LMS services business in the US
    By Natalie Schwartz • April 26, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.