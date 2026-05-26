Here’s a list of the biggest donations to colleges in 2026 so far

So far this year, several colleges have landed hefty donations from private donors, with the money supporting initiatives ranging from creating academic medical centers and animal teaching hospitals to bolstering humanities education and STEM-related research.
Below, we’re keeping tabs on donations and commitments announced this year of $100 million or more.
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Santa Clara University lands $175M donation to open medical school
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Santa Clara University plans to use a new $175 million donation — its largest gift ever — to help open a new medical school in the San Francisco Bay area.The gift comes from venture capitalist Mark Stevens and his wife Mary, a Santa Clara alum.
The Catholic institution is partnering with Sutter Health to open the medical school, which will be called the Mark & Mary Stevens School of Medicine. The future 82,000-square-foot facility will open five miles from the university’s campus.
May 13, 2026
Washington University in St. Louis receives $200M gift for public health school
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Washington University in St. Louis received a $200 million pledge from the Bursky Family Foundation to support its public health school, which opened last year. The private nonprofit will use the gift — its largest ever — to hire faculty, provide scholarships and support research.
The public health school will be renamed the Andrew M. and Jane M. Bursky School of Public Health. Andrew Bursky is the chair of WashU’s board, and he and his wife, Jane, are both alumni of the university.
Half of the gift will support the UC San Francisco’s capital projects, $40 million will be dedicated to university initiatives and $10 million will go toward the Weill Cancer Hub West, which conducts cancer research.
“Their generosity gives us the flexibility to expand our hospitals and accelerate the most promising and innovative work when it matters most,” UC San Francisco Chancellor Sam Hawgood said in the announcement.
May 4, 2026
University of Southern California lands $200M gift for AI research
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The University of Southern California received a $200 million gift to support research initiatives using artificial intelligence across the institution.
The donation came from venture capitalist Mark Stevens, a university trustee, and his wife Mary. To recognize their donation, USC is renaming its advanced computing school the USC Mark and Mary Stevens School of Computing and Artificial Intelligence.
April 30, 2026
Case Western Reserve nabs $125M gift for humanities and social sciences
The Ohio institution will use the gift to construct a new 50,000-square-foot humanities building named after the Mandel Foundation featuring classrooms, research facilities and workspaces. It will also provide the university’s president with discretionary resources to invest in initiatives.
And it will go toward existing initiatives at Case Western Reserve, such as providing additional funding for the Mandel Dean’s Scholarships, which go toward students studying to be social workers. It will also expand the Experimental Humanities Program within the university’s arts and science college by providing funding for scholarships, stipends and mentorships.
April 21, 2026
UT Austin lands $750M donation for research campus and medical center
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The University of Texas at Austin received a $750 million commitment from Michael and Susan Dell for a new research campus and medical center, according to media reports. The donation will also go toward undergraduate scholarships, student housing and the university’s advanced computing center, UT Austin said in the announcement.
The UT Dell Medical Center is expected to open in 2030 with a focus on using artificial intelligence and advanced computing in patient diagnosis and treatment.Officials plan to have the medical center sit at the center of the UT Dell Campus for Advanced Research, which is intended to bring together research and clinical care.
Their donation is on top of a $100 million gift from venture capitalist Tench Coxe and his wife, Simone, for the academic medical center.
Building the hospital complex was originally projected to cost $2.5 billion, though officials expect estimates to change, Dr. Claudia Lucchinetti, the dean of UT Austin’s medical school, told the Austin American Statesman. The university is planning additional fundraising for the project, according to the publication.
Jan. 28, 2026
UC Davis gets $120M gift for veterinary school
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The University of California, Davis received $120 million to support research and the creation of an animal teaching hospital at its veterinary school. The gift comes from philanthropists Sanford and Joan Weill, and the veterinary school will be renamed after them in recognition of the donation.
The majority of the gift, $80 million, will go toward opening the animal teaching hospital. That will help fuel an existing $750 million project to expand the university’s veterinary medical complex. The other $40 million will support research.
Jan. 22, 2026
Cornell University lands record $371.5M gift
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Cornell University received a $371.5 million pledge from software entrepreneur and alum David Duffield, marking the largest donation in the Ivy League institution’s history.
The majority of the gift, $250 million, will create the endowed Duffield Legacy Fund to support the university’s strategic priorities. Another $50 million will go toward educational initiatives.