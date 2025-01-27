Fostering campus dialogue doesn’t start with silence

Listen to the article 4 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

James Birge is the president of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, Massachusetts.

In an era where divisive politics seem to permeate all corners of our lives, it is natural to seek refuge from time to time. We gather with friends and family and seek hobbies, exercise and other constructive activities. We may even pursue pure entertainment, like mindless phone apps, as a chance to unplug and recharge.

But recharging must not give way to retreating. We cannot shy away from having tough discussions — especially on college campuses. We must embrace the art of dialogue and speaking across differences. In fact, as history shows us, academic spaces are perhaps the best location for meaningful dialogue.

Some high-profile colleges and universities have publicly declared a stance of “institutional neutrality” — at least 24 formalized policies in 2024 alone. I believe that institutional leaders must play a role in fostering that dialogue. Modeling silence for our students or capitulating to our harshest critics out of fear of reprisal gets us nowhere.

Higher education in North America predates the U.S. itself by 140 years. In 1636, a governing body of one of the American colonies called for the creation of what would become Harvard University.

Nearly 400 years later, the U.S. higher education system has grown and thrived into the envy of the world. In fact, more than 1.1 million international students came to our country to study last year. Why might that be? It's in recognition of the transformative power an American education provides.

Colleges today look very different than they did in colonial times. But what remains consistent is how they have responded to our society's needs and demands. Higher education has always played a role whenever society advances, and we aren’t going to stop now. Incoming students and their families today have expectations, not only for four walls, a bed and a desk in a classroom, but for community.

The pushback against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts mystifies me.

Colleges today look different in no small part because our country looks very different. The next generation of college students will continue the trend as well. Colleges that for centuries have served a predominantly White population must adapt to the needs of a more diverse student body.

This is not only the right thing to do from a moral standpoint, it’s also a necessity as students will hold us to high standards. At Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, we take this work a step further, specifically calling out the added need for belonging as critical for modern learners.

We need to develop environments where students of all backgrounds can see themselves — and be themselves — before they can become the best versions of themselves. This process begins by showing we support them and will speak up when necessary.

When violence is committed against people based simply on the color of their skin, our students should expect to hear from college leaders. When human rights are denied to the LGBTQ+ community, our students should expect to hear from college leaders. When college campuses are threatened by outside forces looking to inflict terror, our students should expect to hear from college leaders.

Silence in the face of these events implies indifference and leaves a vacuum for others to fill however they see fit. All voices have a right to speak up — the institution’s voice should be afforded the same latitude.

This is not because students should expect coddling. But when difficult things happen in our society, we must look to address them, not avoid them. If we shirk our responsibilities in the face of problems today, how are students to address the increasingly complex problems our world will face tomorrow?