Coalition asks judge to halt Trump’s anti-DEI contractor order

Plaintiffs involved in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump have requested that a Maryland judge block his executive order targeting diversity, equity and inclusion activities among federal contractors (

Plaintiffs involved in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump have requested that a Maryland judge block his executive order targeting diversity, equity and inclusion activities among federal contractors (

Plaintiffs involved in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump have requested that a Maryland judge block his executive order targeting diversity, equity and inclusion activities among federal contractors (

Plaintiffs involved in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump have requested that a Maryland judge block his executive order targeting diversity, equity and inclusion activities among federal contractors (

Plaintiffs involved in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump have requested that a Maryland judge block his executive order targeting diversity, equity and inclusion activities among federal contractors (

Plaintiffs involved in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump have requested that a Maryland judge block his executive order targeting diversity, equity and inclusion activities among federal contractors (

The coalition, which

filed a lawsuit against Trump on April 20

, argued the order will cause irreparable harm if the court does not grant a preliminary injunction. “The administration has put

federal contractors in an impossible bind