College grads say they are confident about jobs but cautious about economy

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

As the current job market continues to shift, 2025 college graduates express both optimism and concern about their job prospects, according to Monster’s annual State of the Graduate Report.

Most graduates (83%) said they were confident about landing a role soon after graduation, although 37% said the job hunt could take 4-6 months.

“The job market is rapidly shifting, and today’s graduates are entering it with both confidence and conviction,” Scott Blumsack, CMO of CareerBuilder + Monster, said in the report.

“The message is clear: today’s graduates are ambitious, intentional, and values-driven,” Blumsack said. “Employers who adapt to these priorities by offering flexibility, purpose, and pathways to growth will be best positioned to attract and retain the next generation of top talent.”

In a poll of 1,000 new and upcoming college graduates, 75% said they’re worried their job prospects will be affected by the economy, up from 69% in 2024.

In addition, 48% of graduates said they assume they won’t be able to find a job at the workplace they prefer, as compared with 52% in 2024.

Due to current market conditions, 42% of graduates who don’t already have a full-time job said they’re now looking at more companies and industries, an increase from 34% in 2024.

Graduates pointed to several red flags that would prevent them from applying for a job at a company, including a salary freeze, recent layoffs, lower than average earnings during the past year, a mandate for daily in-office work and fully remote work.

At the same time, graduates reported mixed thoughts about the economy and how it may impact their starting salary. About 37% expect their starting salary to be higher as a result of the economy, while 27% expect their starting salary to be lower.

Job security also appears to be a major priority, with 80% reporting concerns about job security in the current market, as compared with 77% in 2024. About 64% said it’ll be more difficult to find a job due to artificial intelligence filling roles previously held by humans, up from 62% in 2024.

In December 2024, hiring, job openings and turnover decreased, with hiring reaching its lowest point in five years, according to a BambooHR report. Hiring declined across all industries, both in the U.S. and worldwide, the report found.

For now, the labor market has cooled off, which could be good news for hiring managers, leading economists told HR Dive. Although top talent may be somewhat easier to find and retain, an aging workforce and changes to immigration will likely challenge recruiters throughout 2025, they said.