 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

College grads say they are confident about jobs but cautious about economy

Employers that offer flexibility, purpose and growth will attract and retain the next generation of top talent, a CareerBuilder + Monster executive said.

Published April 21, 2025
By Carolyn Crist
A sea of graduation caps is seen as students listen to a commencement address.
Hunter College graduates listen during a commencement address on May 30, 2023, in New York City. Seventy-five percent of upcoming college graduates said they're worried their job prospects will be affected by the economy, a recent report found. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

As the current job market continues to shift, 2025 college graduates express both optimism and concern about their job prospects, according to Monster’s annual State of the Graduate Report.

Most graduates (83%) said they were confident about landing a role soon after graduation, although 37% said the job hunt could take 4-6 months.

“The job market is rapidly shifting, and today’s graduates are entering it with both confidence and conviction,” Scott Blumsack, CMO of CareerBuilder + Monster, said in the report.

“The message is clear: today’s graduates are ambitious, intentional, and values-driven,” Blumsack said. “Employers who adapt to these priorities by offering flexibility, purpose, and pathways to growth will be best positioned to attract and retain the next generation of top talent.”

In a poll of 1,000 new and upcoming college graduates, 75% said they’re worried their job prospects will be affected by the economy, up from 69% in 2024.

In addition, 48% of graduates said they assume they won’t be able to find a job at the workplace they prefer, as compared with 52% in 2024.

Due to current market conditions, 42% of graduates who don’t already have a full-time job said they’re now looking at more companies and industries, an increase from 34% in 2024.

Graduates pointed to several red flags that would prevent them from applying for a job at a company, including a salary freeze, recent layoffs, lower than average earnings during the past year, a mandate for daily in-office work and fully remote work.

At the same time, graduates reported mixed thoughts about the economy and how it may impact their starting salary. About 37% expect their starting salary to be higher as a result of the economy, while 27% expect their starting salary to be lower.

Job security also appears to be a major priority, with 80% reporting concerns about job security in the current market, as compared with 77% in 2024. About 64% said it’ll be more difficult to find a job due to artificial intelligence filling roles previously held by humans, up from 62% in 2024.

In December 2024, hiring, job openings and turnover decreased, with hiring reaching its lowest point in five years, according to a BambooHR report. Hiring declined across all industries, both in the U.S. and worldwide, the report found.

For now, the labor market has cooled off, which could be good news for hiring managers, leading economists told HR Dive. Although top talent may be somewhat easier to find and retain, an aging workforce and changes to immigration will likely challenge recruiters throughout 2025, they said.

Filed Under: Students

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Cygnus Marketing Communications and Verisk Marketing Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to …
From Cygnus Marketing Communications
April 03, 2025
JP Conte Shares How Mentorship Can Close the Information Gap
From Lupine Crest Capital
April 01, 2025
Pathify Introduces Delegated Access, Elevating Student Support and Family Engagement in Higher…
From Pathify
April 04, 2025
Gale Launches Online Digital Humanities Course for Undergraduate Students
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
April 01, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Students
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.