x
site logo
Brief

Colleges enrolled nearly 500,000 fewer students this fall

sshepard/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

Author

By

Published

Dec. 17, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • College enrollment fell 2.5% this fall from a year ago, almost twice the rate of decline reported in 2019 and representing more than 460,000 students, according to final figures from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released Thursday. 
  • Undergraduate enrollment dropped 3.6% during the period — a difference of more than 560,000 students. It was driven by double-digit decreases at community colleges and among first-time students.
  • Graduate enrollment gains partially offset those declines, rising 3.6% year-over-year, with the most significant increase at public four-year schools.

Dive Insight:

The new data caps off a closely watched set of updates that gradually filled in the fall 2020 enrollment picture as more colleges reported their numbers to the Clearinghouse. 

College officials expressed concern this spring that the switch to online learning and the pandemic's economic pressures would lead to decreased enrollment. The final data indicates the pandemic indeed had a significant effect on how many students attended college this fall.  

Although the Clearinghouse found that the pandemic didn't impact high school graduation rates, 22% fewer recent graduates went right on to college this fall than did a year ago, according to preliminary data.

In all, U.S. colleges enrolled 327,500 fewer first-time students this fall, a 13.1% drop that the organization called "unprecedented." Community colleges bore the brunt of those losses. Public two-year colleges enrolled 544,200 fewer students overall this fall — a 10% decrease and the biggest across all institution types.

National Student Clearinghouse Research Center
 

Community college enrollment was shrinking by around 1% to 3% annually over the last few years, as the U.S. unemployment rate dropped. So the abrupt decrease this fall is indicative of the pandemic's effect, Doug Shapiro, executive director of the research center, told reporters on a call Wednesday. 

Shapiro said this could be because early in the health crisis, people thought the economy would bounce back, or that current conditions have made it difficult to offer the hands-on training popular at two-year schools. Some community college programs with the biggest enrollment decreases this fall are in fields that may be difficult to teach online, Shapiro noted (see table below).

The new data doesn't break out enrollment trends by students' race and ethnicity, but earlier reports showed significant losses among Native American and Black undergraduates. Additionally, low-income and high-poverty high schools sent far fewer 2020 graduates to college this fall.

Graduate student gains helped steady enrollment at public and private nonprofit four-year colleges. The for-profit, four-year sector was the only one to record undergraduate and graduate growth, though it accounts for only about 4% of overall enrollment. 

It's possible displaced workers will show up in college enrollment down the line. "We'll have to wait and see," Shapiro said.

2-year undergraduate programs with the biggest annual enrollment decreases

Program Classification Fall 2020 Fall 2019 Fall 2018
Precision production -18.4% 1.8% -0.6%
Physical sciences -17.3% -4.6% 5.3%
Personal and culinary services -17.2% -2.1% 9.1%
Communications technologies/technicians and support services -16.2% 2.6% 0.7%
Mechanic and repair technologies/technicians -15.9% 1.4% -1.7%
Homeland security, law enforcement, firefighting, and related protective services -14.7% -4.1% -3.8%
Engineering technologies and engineering-related fields -14.5% -2.8% -3.5%
English language and literature/letters -14.3% -4.8% -2.3%
Visual and performing arts -14.2% 0.7% 1.4%
Multi/interdisciplinary studies -12.6% -3.2% -4.5%

Note: This list does not include a 37% year-over-year decrease in programs identified as "Basic Skills and Developmental/Remedial Education." It also excludes several program categories enrolling fewer than 5,000 students.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Enrollment Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    ijeab/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Hybrid Learning

    Some colleges are using a mix of in-person and remote instruction to continue classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Executive MBA Council 2020 Survey Results Reveal Compensation Increases and Expanded Respons...
    Press Release from
    Executive MBA Council
    EducationDynamics Announces Publication of Report on Adult Minority and First-Generation Col...
    Press Release from
    EducationDynamics
    VHS Learning and UNESCO Pacific Present Distance Education Best Practices Webinar
    Press Release from VHS Learning
    Digital Marketing Institute + AVENU Learning bring DMI’s Professional Certification to Latin...
    Press Release from
    The Digital Marketing Institute and AVENU Learning
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    ijeab/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Hybrid Learning

    Some colleges are using a mix of in-person and remote instruction to continue classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
    • Latest in Enrollment
  • Colleges enrolled nearly 500,000 fewer students this fall
    By Hallie Busta • Dec. 17, 2020
  • Southern New Hampshire sets annual tuition at $10K and $15K for in-person degrees
    By Natalie Schwartz • Dec. 16, 2020
  • Declines in high school graduates may not be as bad as expected: report
    By Natalie Schwartz • Dec. 15, 2020
  • CEO group stresses skills over degrees in hiring
    By Natalie Schwartz • Dec. 11, 2020
  • Budget cuts aren't sparing flagship universities. But they have an edge.
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Dec. 11, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.