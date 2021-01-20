x
site logo
Brief

Community colleges dropped test scores for class placements amid pandemic: report

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Author

By

Published

Jan. 20, 2021

Dive Brief: 

  • The pandemic forced several community college systems to move away from solely using standardized tests to determine whether students need developmental education, explains a new report from the Center for the Analysis of Postsecondary Readiness. 

  • CAPR researchers looked at community colleges in four states that used multiple measures systems — which include two or more indicators such as GPA, soft skills assessments and test scores — to place students into the appropriate math and English classes. 

  • Community college systems and state higher education boards can help schools adopt new placement practices, the researchers suggested. 

Dive Insight:

Many community colleges have been using a variety of other measures as a growing body of research reveals that standardized testing alone frequently misplaces students in developmental courses. That creates serious consequences for learners, who may experience graduation delays or burn up their financial aid. 

As standardized testing became impracticable during the pandemic, community colleges in several states seized the opportunity to find or expand their use of different ways to place students. In some cases, higher education systems helped colleges quickly adopt new practices, the researchers wrote. 

The Virginia Community College System, for instance, waived a policy last spring requiring class placements to be based on at least one standardized test. In place of that policy, the system guided schools on using students’ high school GPA and information about courses they’d previously taken. It also provided questionnaires so nontraditional students could place themselves. 

Meanwhile, Ivy Tech Community College, in Indiana, scaled a knowledge assessment tool called EdReady across its 45 campuses. Students can complete the assessment to determine their class placements, or they can receive personalized learning assignments through the EdReady platform to gain access to a higher-level course. 

Testing these new approaches is also important, the researchers wrote. 

In Texas, a policy requiring all college students to take state-approved assessments for course placements was waived through the 2021-22 academic year for those who couldn’t take them. During this period, the state’s higher education board is tracking colleges’ alternative placement methods and examining how they impact student outcomes. 

Some states moved away from using only standardized testing long before the pandemic. As of 2018, two in five states used multiple measure systems, according to the Education Commission of the States. 

This method may prove better for students. In a 2020 study from CAPR, a system that used measures including high school GPA and test scores placed 80% of students in college-level English. Standardized testing alone placed only 46% into a credit-bearing class. Students slotted into the higher-level courses were also more likely to complete college-level English within three semesters than those who weren’t.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Student Success Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Penn Foster Chooses Anthology’s Robust CampusNexus Solutions to Streamline Overall Student ...
    Press Release from Anthology
    Indian River State College Selects Rah Rah for Next Gen, Mobile-First Campus Community Engag...
    Press Release from Rah Rah
    GAISA Presses for Action from President-Elect Biden to Protect International Students
    Press Release from
    Global Alliance for International Student Advancement (GAISA)
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
    • Latest in Student Success
  • Community colleges dropped test scores for class placements amid pandemic: report
    By Natalie Schwartz • Jan. 20, 2021
  • College Board drops SAT subject tests, essay
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Jan. 19, 2021
  • How are community colleges paying for guided pathways?
    By Natalie Schwartz • Dec. 22, 2020
  • FAFSA filings are off to a slow start. Can colleges reverse the trend?
    By Joy Resmovits • Dec. 18, 2020
    • Deep Dive
  • COVID-19 is pushing colleges to close the digital divide
    By Danielle McLean • Dec. 17, 2020
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.