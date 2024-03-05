 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Udemy reports surge in demand for AI, IT and leadership training

Workers are interested in applying new tech skills, as well as developing “human” skills that AI can’t replace, according to the latest data from the learning platform.

Published March 5, 2024
By Carolyn Crist
The welcome screen for the OpenAI "ChatGPT" app is displayed on a laptop screen
The welcome screen for the ChatGPT app is displayed on a laptop screen on Feb. 3, 2023, in London, England. Workers are seeking ChatGPT training as the technology becomes more prevalent, a Udemy report revealed. Leon Neal via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

As workers continue to navigate an evolving workplace environment, they’re looking for skills and learning opportunities in areas such as AI, IT and leadership, according to a Feb. 22 report from Udemy.

While demand has increased for tech categories such as generative AI, there’s also interest in soft skills that AI can’t replicate, such as active listening.

“2023 was a year where trends around generative AI (gen AI), hybrid work, building inclusive global workplaces and macroeconomic uncertainty drove the consistent need to upskill across both technological and leadership capabilities,” Greg Brown, president and CEO at Udemy, said in a statement.

“Workers today need tech skills as much as they need soft, or power skills,” he said. “Our Q4 Workplace Learning Index highlights how professionals are responding to, and meeting these demands, with surging interest in skills like chatbot development, listening, and customer service.”

Based on activity data from nearly 16,000 Udemy Business customers worldwide, demand for generative AI skills continues to surge, though there appears to be an evolution in how workers are using it. With growth in LangChain (109%) and chatbot development skills (56%), workers are shifting from trying to understand what generative AI is to learning how to apply it at work, Udemy said.

By the final quarter of 2023, 3.2 million learners had enrolled in more than 1,700 generative AI courses on the Udemy platform, according to the report. ChatGPT was the fastest-growing skill in 2023, with a surge of 4,419%. In addition, workers learned how to build their own AI models with their own data, rather than only rely on external chatbots.

Beyond that, workers seemed eager to build on their “human” or “soft” skills as they continue to work with colleagues in hybrid settings. Globally, courses in active listening skills grew by 52%, customer service skills increased by 51%, and work-life balance skills increased by 42%.

As interest continues to grow around AI, employers are willing to pay a premium for workers with relevant skills, according to an Amazon Web Services survey. While 73% of employers said hiring workers with AI skills is a priority, most say they’re struggling to find qualified candidates.

Although workers have voiced optimism about generative AI at work, most say they don’t have the skills to “effectively and safely” use the tools, according to a Salesforce report. To do so, they expect employers to provide training to fill the gap.

In fact, learning and development initiatives could help ease skill threat concerns among workers, particularly among software developers, according to a Pluralsight report. Training could also help with equity issues and fears that workers’ competencies will become obsolete due to AI-assisted tools.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Reinvigorating Student Discussions Online
From iDesign
March 05, 2024
Why Student Belonging Matters, Especially Online
From iDesign
February 20, 2024
Amber raises USD 21 million funding led by Gaja Capital for Global Expansion
From Amber Internet Solutions Inc
February 14, 2024
National Higher Education Teaching Conference ’24 Focuses on Accelerating the Great College T…
From Association of College and University Educators
February 29, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Students
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell