Disney to limit college tuition benefit, cut master’s degree programs

The company is setting a per-employee annual funding cap of $5,250, equal to the IRS limit on tax-free benefits for educational assistance programs.

Published Sept. 18, 2024
Mickey Mouse Disney sign
A sign near an entrance to Walt Disney World on May 22, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The Walt Disney Co. confirmed to HR Dive that the company will be setting an annual funding cap per employee for its Disney Aspire program. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

The Walt Disney Co. confirmed to HR Dive that the company will be setting an annual funding cap per employee for its Disney Aspire program, which pays for employee education at certain institutions through a partnership with Guild Education.

By Nov. 27, Disney Aspire in-network schools will have an annual funding cap of $5,250, equivalent to the IRS limit on tax-free benefits for educational assistance programs. The program will also no longer allow enrollment in master’s degree programs; those currently enrolled will be subject to the funding cap, according to other reports.

While “debt-free” college tuition benefits took off in the years around the pandemic, the IRS cap is a common limit for companies to adopt in providing tuition assistance. Chipotle, for example, which has offered college tuition assistance through Guild since 2019, sponsors certain programs that it pays for entirely, while other undergraduate degrees in Guild’s catalog are subject to the $5,250 limit. 

Target, which adopted a Guild program in 2021, follows a similar pattern, though it allows up to $10,000 reimbursement for a master’s degree program.

Reaction online from commenters who identified themselves as Disney employees, known as cast members, indicated disappointment and shock, with some commenting on Reddit that they had moved across the U.S. in part because of the company’s funding of certain education programs.

“Since Disney Aspire was first introduced, we have continued to evolve the program to meet the needs of our cast members and employees, as well as the needs of our business,” a Disney spokesperson told HR Dive. “Disney Aspire continues to offer an evolving catalog of programs and degree options across various fields of study, skills and professions, providing our eligible employees the opportunity to pursue disciplines and diplomas including high school equivalency, English language learning, and undergraduate degrees.”

Disney also highlighted its in-house “hands-on learning, training, and career development experiences that help employees and cast members to get to where they want to go professionally.”

