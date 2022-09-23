Fairfield University plans to open nearby 2-year branch campus next fall

Fairfield University, a 5,800-student four-year Jesuit institution in Connecticut, will open a new two-year campus in nearby Bridgeport in fall 2023, it announced Wednesday.

The new location, to be called Fairfield Bellarmine, will aim to educate students so they can land good jobs or transfer to bachelor's programs at four-year institutions,

the university said in a news release