First-year college applicants have risen 8%, suggests early Common App data

The number of first-year applicants for the 2023-24 academic year has risen 8% year over year, according to new Common App data.

The number of first-year applicants for the 2023-24 academic year has risen 8% year over year, according to new Common App data.

The number of first-year applicants for the 2023-24 academic year has risen 8% year over year, according to new Common App data.

The number of first-year applicants for the 2023-24 academic year has risen 8% year over year, according to new Common App data.

The number of first-year applicants for the 2023-24 academic year has risen 8% year over year, according to new Common App data.

The number of first-year applicants for the 2023-24 academic year has risen 8% year over year, according to new Common App data.