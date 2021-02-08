x
site logo
Brief

Moody's predicts continued demand for graduate programs

Piacquadio, Andrea. (2018). Retrieved from Pexels.

Author

By

Published

Feb. 8, 2021

Dive Brief:

  • Graduate enrollment grew this fall while most of the rest of the higher education sector lagged, so it's perhaps unsurprising that Moody's Investors Service projects those programs will continue to play a critical role in colleges' revenue growth and diversification.
  • In a new report shared with Higher Ed Dive, the credit rating agency says colleges that have the resources and ability to adapt quickly to new demand will be the most likely to benefit from the heightened interest in graduate programs.
  • Moody's also notes the continued potential for growth in online and short-term offerings, program types institutions have been embracing as a way to expand their reach.

Dive Insight:

Graduate enrollment partly grew because many of the programs were online before the pandemic, enrollment experts said last fall. Graduate programs have been central to many institutions' online expansion in recent years, and Moody's notes students are demanding more tailored offerings.

It offers law schools as an example. As demand for the traditional J.D. degree declined, schools added non-J.D. legal programs, many of which were online and designed to complement education in other fields. Non-J.D. programs more than doubled their share of law school enrollment in the last decade, the report notes.

Growth in data science programs is also illustrative. A recent survey from the Graduate Management Admission Council indicated an uptick in companies' interest in hiring business graduates with a master's in data analytics, which is more targeted than an MBA. U.S. colleges have responded by expanding or adding data science programs.

Colleges with the "resources, flexibility and know-how" to adapt quickly to shifting demand will have a better shot at growing graduate enrollment and revenue going forward, the Moody's report notes. 

It also points to growth in certificate and licensure programs as an opportunity. Data from the Council of Graduate Schools backs this up. It found a 5.2% average annual increase in the number of graduate-level certificates awarded from 2008-09 to 2018-19. That's compared to increases of 1.5% and 3.8%, respectively, in master's and doctoral degrees. Gains in those two sectors were largely steady across the period studied, while certificate growth spiked 19.6% from 2017-18 to 2018-19. Most of that increase happened at public colleges.

Challenges remain in the form of competition from alternative credential providers and prospective students' reluctance to take on debt, the report notes. International students also could be deterred by perceptions of the U.S. as less welcoming or more volatile than other countries with attractive graduate school offerings.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Finance Enrollment Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Michigan Rise Rounds Out SightLine’s Pre-Seed Investment
    Press Release from
    SightLine, Inc
    Wharton School Launches 12-month Advanced Business Analytics Program
    Press Release from Emeritus
    Ardeo Education Solutions Helps Improve Student Access to Higher Education
    Press Release from
    Ardeo Education Solutions
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
    • Latest in Finance
  • How colleges are handling their surprise donations from MacKenzie Scott
    By Natalie Schwartz • Feb. 09, 2021
  • Donations to colleges stayed flat at $50B in fiscal 2020
    By Natalie Schwartz • Feb. 09, 2021
  • Moody's predicts continued demand for graduate programs
    By Hallie Busta • Feb. 08, 2021
  • Pandemic deals a blow to college fundraising: report
    By Hallie Busta • Feb. 04, 2021
  • Columbia U students refuse to pay tuition until rates slashed
    By Natalie Schwartz • Jan. 28, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.