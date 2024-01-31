 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Higher education’s outlook for 2024

We’re rounding up three pieces predicting the national, state and legal trends that will shape the sector this year.

Published Jan. 31, 2024
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
A group of college students chats while walking down stairs on campus.
Frazao Studio Latino via Getty Images

The rapid pace of change in higher education shows no sign of slowing in 2024. 

For one, colleges nationwide are bracing for widespread demographic challenges as the pool of traditional-age students shrinks. Already, public and private colleges alike have been struggling with budgetary and enrollment challenges, forcing some to shed programs and cut faculty members. 

Big changes are likewise happening at the state level. A conservative-led crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion programs has continued to pick up steam this year, with Utah recently banning most such initiatives at public colleges. 

Pending court cases could also shake the higher education world. Decisions could be handed down this year that determine the legality of race-conscious admissions at military academies and recent regulations implemented by the Biden administration. 

Below, we’re rounding up three outlooks for the year that cover the national, legal and state policy trends ahead.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
GMB and Secure Environment Consultants (SEC) Enter into Partnership to Enhance School Safety …
From GMB
January 23, 2024
AI Quick Study Courses Launched by the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) …
From Association of College and University Educators
January 18, 2024
Gale’s New Power to the People Archive Reveals the Historical Roots of Today’s Counterculture …
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
January 17, 2024
IPClear and DeSales University Announce Successful IT Infrastructure Enhancement Collaboration
From IPClear
January 30, 2024
Editors' picks
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell