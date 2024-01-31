Higher education’s outlook for 2024

The rapid pace of change in higher education shows no sign of slowing in 2024.

For one, colleges nationwide are bracing for widespread demographic challenges as the pool of traditional-age students shrinks. Already, public and private colleges alike have been struggling with budgetary and enrollment challenges, forcing some to shed programs and cut faculty members.

Big changes are likewise happening at the state level. A conservative-led crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion programs has continued to pick up steam this year, with Utah recently banning most such initiatives at public colleges.

Pending court cases could also shake the higher education world. Decisions could be handed down this year that determine the legality of race-conscious admissions at military academies and recent regulations implemented by the Biden administration.

Below, we’re rounding up three outlooks for the year that cover the national, legal and state policy trends ahead.