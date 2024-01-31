 Skip to main content
Dive Brief

30% of hiring managers say they steer clear of Gen Z

Many Gen Z members spent college predominantly in remote or hybrid settings, impacting their ability to hone crucial workplace skills, one expert said.

Published Jan. 31, 2024
Group of Gen Z employees working in office
Pekic via Getty Images

Dive Brief:

  • When it comes to hiring, managers filling entry-level positions report some hesitation on the Generation Z front, according to a January survey by ResumeBuilder.com. Thirty-one percent of the 782 people surveyed said they avoid hiring Gen Z in favor of older workers, and 30% said they’ve had to fire a Gen Z worker within a month of their start date. 
  • Nearly all respondents (94%) reported a Gen Z candidate acting inappropriately during an interview. Gen Z applicants ask for too much money, don’t have communication skills, don’t seem engaged, dress inappropriately and fall short on eye contact, per the survey results, which were released Jan. 25. 
  • ResumeBuilder’s Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller said COVID-19 hindered the generation’s ability to acquire foundational workplace skills. “Many Gen Zers spent their college years predominantly in remote or hybrid settings, and upon entering the workforce, they often started in remote roles,” she said. “This departure from the traditional in-person learning environment impacted their ability to hone crucial skills, such as effective communication, handling constructive criticism and observing others to build their professional acumen.” 

Dive Insight:

Gen Z will be hard to ignore as Glassdoor predicts Zoomers will overtake Baby Boomers in workforce numbers this year. 

“Recognizing the unique challenges that Gen Zers face in assimilating into a company’s culture is the initial step to effectively hiring this generation,” Haller said. 

To address these challenges, many companies offer mentoring programs for entry-level workers and more are starting to provide etiquette training, Haller said. 

In a July 2023 ResumeBuilder.com survey of 1,000 leaders, 45% said their companies already offer etiquette classes and another 18% said they planned to by 2024. A chief education strategy officer for early talent platform Handshake recently told HR Dive professionalism and etiquette training are hot topics when it comes to younger workers, many of whom never had jobs before entering college. 

And, for their part, when looking for a job, Gen Z candidates seek out employers that offer learning opportunities and training, according to LinkedIn research.

Filed Under: Students

