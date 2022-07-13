 Skip to main content
How much federal coronavirus relief funding has gone to colleges in each state?

This searchable chart shows state totals under the American Rescue Plan and all three rounds of HEERF funding.

Published July 13, 2022
Rick Seltzer's headshot
Senior Editor
$100 bills fan out on top of each other.
More than $76 billion in coronavirus relief funding went to colleges and their students. breeze393/iStock via Getty Images
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded $198 million in coronavirus emergency relief grants to colleges from the American Rescue Plan. Announced July 13, it was the last batch of funding to go out under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, or HEERF.

HEERF was funded by three packages Congress passed earlier in the pandemic, the last of which was the American Rescue Plan. Grants funded by the American Rescue Plan totaled almost $40 billion. Across all three pieces of legislation, HEERF grants add up to more than $76 billion.

The Ed Department released a breakdown showing how much money went to colleges in different states. We posted it below in searchable format. Remember that some states have many more colleges and students than others.

Pandemic relief funding for colleges, by state

Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grants sent to colleges in each state, according to data released July 13, 2022.

Filed Under: Finance

Latest in Finance
