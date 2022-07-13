How much federal coronavirus relief funding has gone to colleges in each state?

Listen to the article 1 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded $198 million in coronavirus emergency relief grants to colleges from the American Rescue Plan. Announced July 13, it was the last batch of funding to go out under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, or HEERF.

HEERF was funded by three packages Congress passed earlier in the pandemic, the last of which was the American Rescue Plan. Grants funded by the American Rescue Plan totaled almost $40 billion. Across all three pieces of legislation, HEERF grants add up to more than $76 billion.

The Ed Department released a breakdown showing how much money went to colleges in different states. We posted it below in searchable format. Remember that some states have many more colleges and students than others.