 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Kindness in academic workplaces can boost well-being and reduce stress, study shows

Workers who receive kindness are more likely to perform acts of kindness as well, a survey of higher education employees found.

Published Nov. 13, 2024
By Carolyn Crist
woman offering handshake
Stock photo via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Receiving kindness in the academic workplace can boost well-being, reduce stress and strengthen institutional identity, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE.

In turn, those who receive kindness are more likely to perform acts of kindness, the researchers found. They looked at several aspects of kindness — such as feeling safe and acknowledged — and how kindness promotes positivity and inclusion.

“We wanted to develop measures of kindness. When I say, ‘Let’s be kind to each other,’ we want tangible, specific actions we can implement,” Kanoho Hosoda, the lead researcher and director of the University of Hawai’i School of Medicine’s Native Hawaiian Center of Excellence, said in a statement

Hosoda and colleagues defined kindness as actions that affirm dignity and social inclusion, including several metrics: trust, autonomy, understanding, inclusion, fair treatment, acknowledgment, safety and acceptance of identity.

The researchers surveyed 182 higher education workers about their experiences with the different metrics. At the University of Hawai’i School of Medicine, for instance, several faculty members are creating learning communities for students to provide support and inclusion, Hosoda noted. 

Nurturing kindness across academia, especially in medical education, can extend kindness into clinical practice and benefit the broader community, Hosoda said. 

Workers say they want to work for a company with empathetic and emotionally intelligent leaders, even for a pay cut, according to an HP report. Although most leaders acknowledged the importance of emotionally intelligent leadership, employees said they don’t see it enough.

As employee engagement continues to drop, people management approaches should more directly address employee happiness through community, panelists said at an Academy of Management event. Showing kindness, recognizing workers and creating an open environment for discussions can go a long way, they said.

Filed Under: Faculty and Staff

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Acevox Announces Comprehensive Online Orientation Software to Drive Student Success
From Acevox
November 13, 2024
Cal Poly Pomona Plans Major Installation of Intelitek’s SmartCIM 4.0 as New Digital Manufactur…
From Intelitek
November 13, 2024
Kennedy & Company Acquires FGI Consultants, Establishing Powerhouse in Higher Education CRM Se…
From Kennedy and Company Education Strategies
October 30, 2024
Sumner College Launches Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program in Bend, Oregon
From Sumner College
November 12, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Faculty and Staff
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell