This week in 5 numbers: McMahon defends Education Department dismantling

From U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s recent comments to the Trump administration’s latest funding threat to an Ivy League institution, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week.

By the numbers

100+ How many union employees were recently fired from the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences, the agency’s research and data arm. McMahon said Tuesday at an education and technology conference that the department is looking to revamp IES.

9 The number of demands made by the Trump administration to Harvard University for the Ivy League institution to keep its federal funding, according to a copy of the letter. The requirements include for Harvard to review academic programs the Trump administration considers “biased” and for the university to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

15% The National Institutes of Health’s proposed rate cap on reimbursement for indirect research costs. However, a federal district judge permanently barred the NIH last week from implementing the policy, ruling the agency lacked the legal authority to make the change.

3 The number of federal lending programs the Education Department named when announcing plans to revise student aid regulations. The agency indicated it hopes to make changes to two income-driven repayment plans, as well as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which clears debts for public servants after they make a decade of qualifying payments.