Combining DEI with learning, Microsoft opens TechSpark hub in Mississippi

In an effort to bolster the city’s economy and revitalize its workforce, Microsoft is launching a TechSpark hub in Jackson, Mississippi. This initiative builds on the foundation of the Technology, Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program, which helps local high schools build out computer science programs. Along with high schoolers, Microsoft said it will be allocating resources to Jackson State University students and local tech entrepreneurs.

In an effort to bolster the city’s economy and revitalize its workforce, Microsoft is launching a TechSpark hub in Jackson, Mississippi. This initiative builds on the foundation of the Technology, Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program, which helps local high schools build out computer science programs. Along with high schoolers, Microsoft said it will be allocating resources to Jackson State University students and local tech entrepreneurs.

In an effort to bolster the city’s economy and revitalize its workforce, Microsoft is launching a TechSpark hub in Jackson, Mississippi. This initiative builds on the foundation of the Technology, Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program, which helps local high schools build out computer science programs. Along with high schoolers, Microsoft said it will be allocating resources to Jackson State University students and local tech entrepreneurs.

In an effort to bolster the city’s economy and revitalize its workforce, Microsoft is launching a TechSpark hub in Jackson, Mississippi. This initiative builds on the foundation of the Technology, Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program, which helps local high schools build out computer science programs. Along with high schoolers, Microsoft said it will be allocating resources to Jackson State University students and local tech entrepreneurs.

In an effort to bolster the city’s economy and revitalize its workforce, Microsoft is launching a TechSpark hub in Jackson, Mississippi. This initiative builds on the foundation of the Technology, Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program, which helps local high schools build out computer science programs. Along with high schoolers, Microsoft said it will be allocating resources to Jackson State University students and local tech entrepreneurs.

In an effort to bolster the city’s economy and revitalize its workforce, Microsoft is launching a TechSpark hub in Jackson, Mississippi. This initiative builds on the foundation of the Technology, Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program, which helps local high schools build out computer science programs. Along with high schoolers, Microsoft said it will be allocating resources to Jackson State University students and local tech entrepreneurs.

Microsoft said it plans to develop broadband capability and computer science education in the community and share better job connections. The latter nods to

data from Mississippi’s Economic Council