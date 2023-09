Mississippi auditor calls for defunding college programs he deems tax burdens

that some programs disproportionately result in graduates leaving the state for work and pose a significant burden to taxpayers.

that some programs disproportionately result in graduates leaving the state for work and pose a significant burden to taxpayers.

that some programs disproportionately result in graduates leaving the state for work and pose a significant burden to taxpayers.

that some programs disproportionately result in graduates leaving the state for work and pose a significant burden to taxpayers.

that some programs disproportionately result in graduates leaving the state for work and pose a significant burden to taxpayers.

that some programs disproportionately result in graduates leaving the state for work and pose a significant burden to taxpayers.

Mississippi’s state auditor is calling for the defunding of several college degree programs, arguing

Mississippi’s state auditor is calling for the defunding of several college degree programs, arguing

Mississippi’s state auditor is calling for the defunding of several college degree programs, arguing

Mississippi’s state auditor is calling for the defunding of several college degree programs, arguing

Mississippi’s state auditor is calling for the defunding of several college degree programs, arguing

Mississippi’s state auditor is calling for the defunding of several college degree programs, arguing

as an example. Texas now gives additional funding based on the number of students they graduate in high-demand fields.

as an example. Texas now gives additional funding based on the number of students they graduate in high-demand fields.

as an example. Texas now gives additional funding based on the number of students they graduate in high-demand fields.

as an example. Texas now gives additional funding based on the number of students they graduate in high-demand fields.

as an example. Texas now gives additional funding based on the number of students they graduate in high-demand fields.

as an example. Texas now gives additional funding based on the number of students they graduate in high-demand fields.

While the official report's tone is restrained, he took a strong stance in statements to the media. “I’m not sure why a plumber who pays his taxes should have to finance a degree in gender studies in Mississippi,” White said

in a statement Wednesday