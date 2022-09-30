 Skip to main content
site logo
Dive Brief

More adults, low-income students enroll when community colleges offer bachelor’s degrees, study suggests

Published Sept. 30, 2022
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Editor
This is the silhouette of two college graduates in cap and gown climbing up a set of steps. This shot is backlit with bright morning sunshine in the background.
New research suggests enrollment rises after community colleges begin offering bachelor's degrees. Aaron Hawkins/iStock via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief: 

  • Community colleges that begin offering bachelor’s degrees see enrollment increases, including among low-income students and those who are age 25 and older, according to new research published in Community College Review, a peer-reviewed journal. 
  • However, the research is inconclusive on whether community college baccalaureate degrees increase enrollment of students of underrepresented races, which include those who are African American, Hispanic, Native American and multiracial. 
  • Opponents of community colleges offering bachelor’s degrees often argue that these programs cause institutions to drift away from their missions of serving underrepresented students. But the new research suggests that the programs actually reinforce community colleges’ commitments to certain disadvantaged student populations. 

Dive Insight: 

Around half of states allow at least some community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees, and legislative efforts to authorize four-year programs at these institutions have accelerated over the past decade, according to a 2021 report from New America, a left-leaning think tank. 

Proponents say bachelor’s degrees at two-year colleges can widen access to higher education and help states meet critical workforce needs. But community college baccalaureate programs have many detractors, who often argue they’re encroaching on the territory of four-year colleges.

Opponents also contend that they’re causing community colleges to abandon their missions of providing educational access to underserved populations. 

However, the new research suggests those concerns may be overblown. 

It found that adoption of community college baccalaureate degrees is associated with roughly a 6% to 9.6% increase in total fall enrollment. It also is associated with an 11% to 16% increase in full-time enrollment, suggesting that four-year degrees at two-year colleges boost enrollment intensity. 

Some of that growth is coming from historically underrepresented populations. Low-income students see a roughly 9% to 15% enrollment boost, while adult students see increases between 8% and 10%. 

However, the impacts on underrepresented racial minority students aren’t as clear. While some models show increases, others don’t yield significant results, according to the paper. 

“The takeaway that we’re confident in is that there does seem to be no significant divestment in underrepresented minoritized students, but that we don’t see consistent evidence of significant increases of their enrollment post-adoption,” said Jeremy Wright-Kim, a higher education professor at the University of Michigan and the article’s author. 

That finding suggests community college baccalaureate degrees may be more effective at attracting other groups of underrepresented students, such as low-income and adult learners, than racial minority groups. Community colleges that adopt four-year degrees should ensure these offerings don’t narrow their efforts to provide educational access, according to the paper. 

The research also suggests that allowing community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees could help states meet college attainment goals. Although their specific targets differ, many states are hoping to increase the shares of their populations with a college credential — a goal that will partly depend on their ability to enroll adults in higher education. 

“Across the populations I looked at, I see most consistent evidence of being able to serve adult students,” Wright-Kim said. “It seems likely that this can be a tool that states could leverage.”

Filed Under: Enrollment, Higher Ed

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
SkillSurvey Announces Integration with NEOGOV to Speed Hiring with Digital Reference Assessmen…
From SkillSurvey
September 21, 2022
New Survey Reveals Top 3 Barriers to On-Time College Completion
From Quottly
September 22, 2022
Leading Edtech Univo forms strategic partnership with AVENU Learning to expand quality online …
From AVENU Learning
September 28, 2022
Universal Technical Institute Earns “Excellence in Community Service” Award from Accrediting C…
From Universal Technical Institute
September 26, 2022
Editors' picks
Latest in Enrollment
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell