Dive Brief

Business leaders bemoan new grads’ work ethic

Executives, business owners and senior managers reported concerns with their work ethic and communications skills in a recent survey.

Published Aug. 18, 2023
By
Laurel Kalser Contributor
A sea of graduation caps is seen as students listen to a commencement address.
Hunter College graduates listen during a commencement address on May 30, 2023, in New York City. Having spent two years on “Zoom school” instead of physically in classes, many new grads may have missed out on opportunities for developing people skills, one professor said. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images

  • Four in 10 business leaders believe recent college grads (classes of 2020-2023) are unprepared to enter the workplace, according to survey results from research firm Intelligent.com and survey platform Pollfish.
  • Almost three-quarters of the more than 1,200 C-suite execs, business owners, HR and other senior managers surveyed pointed to work ethic and communication skills as reasons why recent grads aren’t prepared for the workforce. About two-thirds blamed culture; 88% said a college course on office ethics would help.
  • “Actually, nobody is prepared for the workplace of 2023,” Diana Gayeski, strategic communications professor at Ithaca College and principal of Gayeski Analytics, emphasized in an Aug. 7 press release announcing the findings. “Recent college grads don’t communicate in the way that their 50-year-old executives do, but they are effective in collaborating and getting things done using their own tools of social media, texting and applications like Slack and Google Docs.”

Dive Insight:

Having spent two years on “Zoom school” instead of physically in classes, clubs and dorms, many new grads missed out on the typical college opportunities for developing people skills and confidence, Gayeski said.

These workforce newcomers are fully aware of the shortcoming. In a survey released earlier this year, a group of soon-to-be college grads said the pandemic worsened their mental health and this had a negative effect on their workforce readiness.

Recent grads and business leaders share concerns around one area: The impact of generative AI on the workplace. About half of the 1,000 people who graduated in the past year felt threatened by the emerging technology, according to one survey. Hiring managers who responded to the survey agreed that many workers will have to learn new skills to keep up.

However, even as employers figure out the effects of AI on their hiring needs, “human” cognitive skills, like problem solving, creativity, imagination and the ability to learn will remain in demand, another report notes.

Gayeski urges business leaders to have faith in the incoming generation of workers. “They’ll find no shortage of smart young professionals who can bring important new perspectives on how to efficiently accomplish goals and create environments that are conducive to growth of both employees and the bottom line,” Gayeski said.

Filed Under: Students

