 Skip to main content
site logo
Dive Brief

Pearson to sell online services, including OPM business

Published March 21, 2023
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Associate Editor
An illustration of a stock market graph and bar chart price display.
maciek905 via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Pearson announced Tuesday it will sell its online education services, including its online program management company, to the private equity firm Regent.
  • Regent will pay the British publisher 27.5% of the services' adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, each year for six years. Regents will also pay Pearson another 27.5% of proceeds if the equity firm liquidates the online services business.
  • Pearson Online Learning Services works with over 450 programs at over 30 institutions globally, according to the company's website.

Dive Insight:

Pearson's OPM is losing one of its biggest clients, Arizona State University, come June. It also lost 1,000 students in the first half of 2022 compared to last year. These struggles reflect similar problems with OPMs across the higher ed sector, as they face declines in revenue, enrollment and clients, along with increased scrutiny from lawmakers.

Excluding its contract with Arizona State, Pearson Online Learning Service generated about $189 million in revenue and had $32 million in adjusted operating losses in 2022. It had roughly $138 million in gross assets as of the end of last year.

The sale isn't expected to significantly affect Pearson's 2023 adjusted operating profit, according to a news release from the firm. 

"The deal demonstrates further progress in reshaping Pearson's portfolio towards future growth opportunities centered around lifelong learning," the company said.

Filed Under: Online Learning

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Quottly Joins Parchment to Transform Student Mobility with Course & Program Sharing, Transfer …
From Parchment
March 21, 2023
Hawkes Learning Announces Free Virtual Education Summit
From Hawkes Learning
March 03, 2023
INOVUES Announces Its First Higher Education Energy Efficiency Retrofit
From INOVUES
March 16, 2023
The Hip Hop Architecture Camp and Bergmeyer Announce 2023 Scholarship + Internship Program
From Bergmeyer
March 01, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Online Learning
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell