President Speaks: 5 college leaders share how they're tackling higher ed's pressing issues

This summer marks the end of a tumultuous academic year, with many college officials looking ahead to more in-person learning and normal operations on campus in the fall.

But the challenges of the pandemic aren’t over yet. And colleges must still contend with the litany of problems pervading the higher education sector before the crisis hit, such as budgetary pressures and affordability concerns.

Several college presidents have offered up their perspectives on these challenges and other trends in our President Speaks column over the past few months. Read on to see how they’re tackling key questions on their campuses