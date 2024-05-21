‘Unacceptable gaps persist’: A new report details higher ed’s racial and ethnic disparities

Racial and ethnic disparities in college degree completion persist despite increasing student diversity in higher education, according to a new report from the American Council on Education.

Nearly a quarter of U.S. adults ages 25 and older, 23.4%, had a bachelor’s degree as their highest level of educational attainment in 2022, according to the report.

Yet that was true for only 12.8% American Indian or Alaskan Native adults

,

14.5% of Hispanic or Latino adults, 17.3% of Black or African American adults,

and

19.5% of Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander adults