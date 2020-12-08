x
site logo
Brief

'Sharp' pandemic recovery not likely for colleges: report

Eleazar, Satria. (2020). Retrieved from Pexels.

Author

By

Published

Dec. 8, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • A pair of new reports from Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings offers prognoses for the pandemic's impact on colleges during 2021. 
  • Enrollment volatility will persist, the ratings agencies say. Moody's predicts net tuition revenue will decline at around 75% of private schools and 60% of publics. Along with lower auxiliary income and state funding, colleges' budgets will remain strained.
  • A "sharp" rebound is not likely, Moody's analysts note, citing an uneven recovery and that state funding and net tuition revenue will likely still be suppressed in fiscal 2022.

Dive Insight:

Moody's analysts predict the pandemic will challenge higher education operations through at least July 2021, but they don't expect conditions to snap back. Operating revenues will be down 5% to 10% sectorwide for fiscal 2021, they note, and continued weakness among critical revenue sources is expected to trouble schools after that point.

One decision that could significantly affect colleges' projections is the extent to which they will open campuses this spring. To stave off the possibility of having to shutter campuses due to coronavirus outbreaks — as happened this fall  several colleges are adjusting their academic calendars. And some plan to increase virus testing.

Enrollment has been another area of uncertainty. Preliminary data show fall 2020 graduate and undergraduate counts are down 3.3% year-over-year. Moody's projects enrollment will decline around 2.5% in fiscal 2021. That decrease, along with an uptick in financial aid, should bring median net tuition revenue down 3.3% for private schools and 0.9% for publics.

Large comprehensive universities will generally fare better than smaller regional colleges, however, the report says. 

Colleges were facing pressure to lower tuition and fees before the pandemic. The crisis may exacerbate that trend, "as expected family incomes and contributions decline and the need for greater institutional aid (typically in the form of tuition discounting) grows," Fitch Ratings Director Emily Wadhwani explained in a separate report.

Tuition discounts at private nonprofit colleges hit a new high last academic year. And tuition increases for 2020-21 were historically low at public and private four-year colleges.

International student enrollment is also an area of concern, the reports note. Those students tend to pay full price, offsetting aid for domestic students, so a decrease in their numbers can hurt colleges' ability to lower costs.

International student enrollment fell 16% this fall, with an even bigger decrease (43%) among newcomers, according to a survey published last month. The pandemic likely compounded an ongoing trend of fewer new foreign students coming to the country, for which U.S. visa restrictions and more opportunities in other countries have been contributing factors.

Higher ed groups are calling for updated guidance on how international and exchange students can access U.S. institutions during the pandemic.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Finance Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    TimelyMD Expands Telehealth Options to Support College Students This Winter Break
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    Zelle® Partners with EVERFI to Launch Free Digital Financial Literacy Course for High Schools
    Press Release from Zelle
    Oklahoma’s State Textbook Committee Approves Discovery Education Science Techbook
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    Edficiency Launches New Features to Enable Schools to Better Support Virtual Students
    Press Release from
    Edficiency
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
    • Latest in Finance
  • Kansas' community colleges reject proposal to streamline mergers
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Dec. 08, 2020
  • 'Sharp' pandemic recovery not likely for colleges: report
    By Hallie Busta • Dec. 08, 2020
  • Knight Commission recommends separate oversight for top college football programs
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Dec. 03, 2020
  • Catholic college petition shows continued resistance to budget cuts
    By Natalie Schwartz • Dec. 01, 2020
  • States should reject 'across-the-board' higher ed funding cuts: report
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Nov. 24, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.