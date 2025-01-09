Sodexo plans nearly 100 tech-forward campus convenience stores

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Dive Brief:

Sodexo, a campus foodservice company, announced on Jan. 2 that it plans to open nearly 100 “Food Hive” campus convenience stores through 2026.

The stores are modular and can incorporate Mashgin’s AI-powered, self-checkout technology, a company spokesperson confirmed. Payment options can be customized to each campus and can include not only traditional forms of payment but also campus cards.

The company plans to debut 30 of the modular, scalable locations during the 2024-2025 academic year.

Dive Insight:

Sodexo’s announcement comes as Amazon is expanding the use of its frictionless Just Walk Out technology on campuses, underscoring the fact that schools have become attractive locations for tech-focused c-stores.

Sodexo in-house research found that 70% of Gen Z college students shop at campus convenience stores at least a few times a month. The same report noted that 57% of those surveyed prioritize variety and 47% look for availability of healthy options.

Catering to these tendencies, the Food Hive locations will feature products from local companies and minority- and women-owned businesses, according to the announcement.

The modular sites can encompass everything from small stores with a limited assortment to larger footprints that include prepared foods and groceries, according to Sodexo’s website. Roughly half of the stores are expected to incorporate Mashgin’s frictionless checkout technology, a company spokesperson said.

Some of the earliest schools with Food Hive locations are Morehouse College, University of Illinois Chicago, Northern Arizona University, Texas Christian University and Hamlin University.

“This innovative c-store will not only provide our students with a diverse selection of hot and cold food options but also meet their personal and grocery needs,” said Rose Wilson, district manager for Sodexo at Northern Arizona University. “The modern flow of the store, including self-checkout, will enhance efficiency and convenience for everyone.”