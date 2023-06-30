Teacher retirement fund TIAA hit by MOVEit breach

Listen to the article 1 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TIAA, a major teachers’ retirement fund, is among the latest victims revealed in the global cyberattack on clients of MOVEit, a file transfer software platform.

Founded as the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association in 1918, TIAA is a financial services firm serving people in academic, government and other nonprofit fields, and counts over 5 million clients across the world.

The company has not yet publicly released details on the extent to which it was impacted by the cyberattack. However, Middlebury College and Trinity College have both issued news releases saying they’ve received confirmation that employee data held by TIAA was exposed in the breach.

Other known victims of the MOVEit data breach to date in the K-12 sector include the New York City Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Education. The cyberattack has been linked to the Clop ransomware gang, which reportedly has ties to Russia, and has affected more than 100 organizations globally, including government agencies like the U.S. Department of Energy.