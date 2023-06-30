 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
close
close search
site logo

Teacher retirement fund TIAA hit by MOVEit breach

The financial services firm serves over 5 million clients across the world in academic, government and other nonprofit fields.

Published June 30, 2023
Roger Riddell's headshot
Senior Editor
Cyberattack and internet crime, hacking and malware concepts.
TIAA has not yet publicly released details on the extent of the data breach's impact, but two colleges have issued news releases saying they received confirmation that employee data held by TIAA was exposed. Techa Tungateja via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

TIAA, a major teachers’ retirement fund, is among the latest victims revealed in the global cyberattack on clients of MOVEit, a file transfer software platform.

Founded as the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association in 1918, TIAA is a financial services firm serving people in academic, government and other nonprofit fields, and counts over 5 million clients across the world.

The company has not yet publicly released details on the extent to which it was impacted by the cyberattack. However, Middlebury College and Trinity College have both issued news releases saying they’ve received confirmation that employee data held by TIAA was exposed in the breach.

Other known victims of the MOVEit data breach to date in the K-12 sector include the New York City Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Education. The cyberattack has been linked to the Clop ransomware gang, which reportedly has ties to Russia, and has affected more than 100 organizations globally, including government agencies like the U.S. Department of Energy.

Filed Under: Faculty and Staff

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Blueprint Prep Named “Overall Career Prep Company Of The Year” in 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awa…
From Blueprint Prep
June 13, 2023
American Public University System Names Dr. Elizabeth Johnson as New Provost
From American Public University System
June 12, 2023
Join Announces New Integration With Procore to Simplify Document Management
From Join
June 13, 2023
GradGuard Encourages Students and Families to Protect Their Financial Future on National Insur…
From GradGuard
June 28, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Faculty and Staff
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell