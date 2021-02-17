x
site logo
Brief

The pandemic is weighing on students' mental health: survey

Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.

Author

By

Published

Feb. 17, 2021

Dive Brief:

  • Students most frequently cited mental health as an aspect of their lives that has been negatively impacted by the pandemic, according to a survey by the Center for Collegiate Mental Health at Penn State University.
  • This was true for all but one of the 38 demographics the researchers tracked, even though only a third of students were seeking counseling for pandemic-related reasons. 
  • LBGT and nonbinary students, along with students of color, reported higher rates of disruption from the pandemic than their peers.

Dive Insight:

The data was gathered from more than 47,000 students entering treatment at one of 143 college counseling centers this fall, offering a snapshot of how the pandemic is affecting campus communities broadly. 

Students were asked whether the pandemic is negatively impacting 12 areas of their lives, including academics, mental health and relationships. That information was broken down across nine demographic characteristics, including gender identity and sexual orientation as well as whether the student was first-generation or had a disability.

The findings highlight which student groups are most adversely affected by the pandemic.

Transgender men and nonbinary individuals were significantly more likely than their peers to say the pandemic has negatively affected them across a range of factors, including mental health, academics, motivation or focus, and loneliness or isolation.

Students surveyed who are bisexual, questioning, pansexual, lesbian or queer reported negative impacts on factors including their mental health, motivation or focus, loneliness and academics at higher rates than those who are heterosexual/straight. 

And students who are Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and American Indian or Alaskan Native, were most likely to report harm to their mental health. Students in these two groups, along with those who are African American/Black, reported the highest rates of grief or loss. COVID-19 is killing people who are Black, Hispanic or Latino, or from Indigenous communities at the highest rates.

The prevalence of mental health concerns across demographics means colleges should be "actively preparing" to support these needs in the coming year, the researchers wrote. In particular, they note, colleges should consider how to help students with minority identities when developing support services, as the data shows that they are most negatively impacted by the pandemic.

At least initially, the pandemic made accessing healthcare more difficult for many students. Counseling centers have tried to make their services available virtually. But challenges remain for students, including poor internet access and a lack of privacy to attend sessions. 

Centers were struggling with capacity issues before the pandemic began, when CCMH notes demand for their services was growing.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Student Success Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Higher Education Institutions Rely on PaymentWorks to Digitize Critical Supplier Payment Fun...
    Press Release from
    PaymentWorks
    Transact and Southeast Missouri State University to Share Insights During University Busines...
    Press Release from Transact
    Michigan Rise Rounds Out SightLine’s Pre-Seed Investment
    Press Release from
    SightLine, Inc
    Aviso Retention to Host Equity Solution Webinar on Best Practices for Engaging Underserved S...
    Press Release from
    Aviso Retention
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
    • Latest in Student Success
  • The pandemic is weighing on students' mental health: survey
    By Hallie Busta • Feb. 17, 2021
  • For colleges, $7B in federal broadband aid highlights extent of digital divide
    By Danielle McLean • Feb. 16, 2021
  • ACE details how colleges can attract and assist international students amid new pressures
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Feb. 12, 2021
  • Elite colleges are extending their test-optional policies
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Jan. 29, 2021
  • Number of undergraduate college degrees, certificates stalls: report
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Jan. 28, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.