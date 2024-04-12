 Skip to main content
This week in 5 numbers: Education Department voices concern about OPMs

We’re rounding up our top recent stories, from growing worries about 2U’s finances to falling FAFSA submissions from high school seniors.

Published April 12, 2024
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
Two people sit on the steps of a college building looking at their laptops.
Yuliya Taba via Getty Images

From mounting concerns about 2U’s financial state to falling submissions for federal student aid from high school seniors, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest recent stories.

By the numbers
 
$1.5 billion
The accumulated deficit that 2U has racked up following years of operating losses, according to its financial statements. Student advocacy groups recently called on the U.S. Department of Education to prepare for the “looming collapse” of the online program management company, though 2U has pushed back against those predictions.
 
1.5 million
The number of high school seniors who submitted a Free Application for Federal Student Aid through March 29, according to a new analysis from the National College Attainment Network. That’s down 27.1% from the same point last year, raising concerns about enrollment losses this fall.
 
30%
The share of FAFSA forms that may have been affected by miscalculations and data errors, according to the Education Department. The agency came under fire during a Wednesday Congressional hearing, where lawmakers and financial aid experts alike panned the form’s rollout.
 
220
The number of students Goddard College enrolled this semester, down sharply from 1,900-plus enrollees it had in the early 1970s. The 86-year-old liberal arts institution in Vermont announced this week that it plans to close at the end of the current term.
 
$1.5 million
The amount Northland College raised in a last-ditch fundraising effort to stay open. Although the sum fell well short of the Wisconsin institution’s $12 million goal, its trustees decided last week to stay open for now and declare financial exigency.

