BREAKING: 2U and USC part ways on most online degree programs
This week in 5 numbers: Another private college unveils heavy cuts

We’re rounding up some of our top stories from the week, including proposed layoffs at Bradley University and another Christian college acquisition.

Published Nov. 10, 2023
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Editor
Group of students walking and standing in front of a modern glass university building
Tashi-Delek via Getty Images

From program eliminations at Bradley University to Jessup University’s plan to acquire a fellow Christian college, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week.

By the numbers
 
68
The number of faculty positions that Bradley University, a private nonprofit institution in Illinois, is moving to cut amid a $13 million budget shortfall. The university is also looking to eliminate over 20 programs.
 
600
Roughly the number of miles between Jessup University, a private nonprofit institution in Northern California, and Multnomah University, a fellow Christian institution in Portland, Oregan. Jessup announced this week plans to acquire Multnomah and its 22-acre campus.
 
27
The number of lawmakers on the House’s Education and the Workforce Committee who voted to advance a Republican proposal Wednesday to tighten foreign gift reporting requirements for colleges. The bill, which cleared the committee on a 27-11 vote, would require colleges to report foreign gifts totaling $50,000 or more, down from the current threshold of $250,000.
 
45%
The share of surveyed adjunct faculty members who say they have employer-provided health insurance. The poll was conducted by the American Federation of Teachers, a union representing some 300,000 higher education workers.
 
$32M
The amount the Universities of Wisconsin system said it would devote toward training for in-demand fields like engineering. Officials developed the plan to recover that amount in state funding. Lawmakers cut the funding amid a fight over the system’s spending on diversity, equity and inclusion.

