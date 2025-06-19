Tracking the Trump administration’s moves to cap indirect research funding

Since President Donald Trump began his second term, at least four federal agencies have moved to cut funding for research overhead at colleges.

So far, the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense have all sought to limit reimbursement for colleges' indirect research costs to 15%.

These moves have drawn lawsuits from universities and higher education groups arguing that capping this funding — which covers expenses like laboratory maintenance and administrative support — would harm the nation’s research and deal a serious financial blow to colleges.

All of the proposed policies have thus far been blocked by courts or are on hold. However, these moves are either temporary or under appeal, meaning the future is uncertain for this funding source.

Below, we’re rounding up the status of the indirect research caps across the four agencies.