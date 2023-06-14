Freezes on tuition gain popularity, SHEEO finds

placed limits or freezes on tuition rate increases at public four-year colleges between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2022,

placed limits or freezes on tuition rate increases at public four-year colleges between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2022,

placed limits or freezes on tuition rate increases at public four-year colleges between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2022,

placed limits or freezes on tuition rate increases at public four-year colleges between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2022,

placed limits or freezes on tuition rate increases at public four-year colleges between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2022,

placed limits or freezes on tuition rate increases at public four-year colleges between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2022,

Three in five states

Three in five states

Three in five states

Three in five states

Three in five states

Three in five states

Tuition restrictions were less common in the two-year sector, with just 2 in 5 states limiting or freezing tuition over that period

Tuition restrictions were less common in the two-year sector, with just 2 in 5 states limiting or freezing tuition over that period

Tuition restrictions were less common in the two-year sector, with just 2 in 5 states limiting or freezing tuition over that period

Tuition restrictions were less common in the two-year sector, with just 2 in 5 states limiting or freezing tuition over that period

Tuition restrictions were less common in the two-year sector, with just 2 in 5 states limiting or freezing tuition over that period

Tuition restrictions were less common in the two-year sector, with just 2 in 5 states limiting or freezing tuition over that period

Both two- and four-year sectors saw tuition freezes become a more popular policy in recent years than just placing limits on tuition increases.