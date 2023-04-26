UNC-Chapel Hill faculty criticize boards, state lawmakers over infringements on academic freedom

Over 670 faculty members of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill called out the institution's trustees and board of governors, as well as the state legislature, for infringing on academic freedom and shared governance

Over 670 faculty members of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill called out the institution's trustees and board of governors, as well as the state legislature, for infringing on academic freedom and shared governance

Over 670 faculty members of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill called out the institution's trustees and board of governors, as well as the state legislature, for infringing on academic freedom and shared governance

Over 670 faculty members of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill called out the institution's trustees and board of governors, as well as the state legislature, for infringing on academic freedom and shared governance

Over 670 faculty members of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill called out the institution's trustees and board of governors, as well as the state legislature, for infringing on academic freedom and shared governance

Over 670 faculty members of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill called out the institution's trustees and board of governors, as well as the state legislature, for infringing on academic freedom and shared governance

The North Carolina legislature is considering two bills that faculty say would overstep its bounds. The first would

eliminate tenure at the state's public colleges