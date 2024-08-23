 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

UNC Charlotte shutters its three DEI offices amid demand for ‘neutrality’

The university said it is complying with a new systemwide policy barring institutions from having offices focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Published Aug. 23, 2024
Ginger Christ's headshot
Reporter
Kevin Guskiewicz speaks into a microphone
Former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz talks with reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court in October 2022, after oral arguments in the case challenging the institution's race-conscious admissions policies. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The University of North Carolina Charlotte dissolved its three DEI-related offices — the Office of Diversity and Inclusion; the Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement; and the Office of Academic Diversity and Inclusion — and reassigned 11 workers to comply with a new system-wide policy that bans such offices, the university announced Aug. 8.  
  • The policy, Equality Within the University of North Carolina, “requires offices and positions at all System institutions to comply with institutional neutrality, refrain from compelling others’ speech and refrain from promoting political or social concepts through training or required beliefs. Specifically, it does not allow any institution in the System to have offices that focus on diversity, equity and inclusion,” according to the announcement. All institutions need to comply with the new policy by Sept. 1.
  • UNC Charlotte said it is reviewing its websites and employee training and programming to ensure compliance and could make other adjustments ahead of the deadline. A UNC Charlotte spokesperson said the university did not have anyone available for an interview and directed HR Dive to public resources on the changes.

Dive Insight:

A landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June 2023 — which combined complaints targeted at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — held that race-conscious college admissions programs were unconstitutional. Employment experts said the ruling could chill corporate DEI efforts and limit the pipeline of diverse candidates.

In May 2024, the UNC Board of Governors voted to repeal and replace the Policy on Diversity and Inclusion Within the University of North Carolina with the new neutrality-focused policy. 

UNC Charlotte said the policy protects faculty members’ academic freedom and university work focused on student success, such as “mentorship programs for first-generation college students, cohort-based programs that connect students with shared identities to campus resources and each other and networking events.”

UNC’s rollback of its DEI initiatives comes amid a flurry of such initiatives at higher education institutions across the country. 

The University of Kentucky eliminated its DEI center Tuesday and banned mandatory diversity training and the use of diversity statements in hiring to get ahead of concerns expressed by conservative lawmakers in the state. 

Last October, Wisconsin legislators voted to withhold pay raises awarded to state employees at the Universities of Wisconsin as part of a fight over DEI efforts.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
New Study Reveals Dismal Student Experiences with Campus Technology, Impacting Enrollment and …
From Collegis Education
August 23, 2024
GMB Announces New Brand Centered on Creating Abundance in Education
From GMB
August 13, 2024
Enflux and ExamSoft by Turnitin Unveil CompetencyGenie™ for Efficient Exam Item Classification
From Enflux
August 06, 2024
NJIT Partners with Ziplines Education for Career-Advancing Learning and Development
From Ziplines Education
August 13, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell