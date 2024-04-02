University of Arizona president to step down amid budgetary issues

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins told the institution’s governing board Tuesday that he will step down by the end of his contract — or sooner, if they find a replacement before it expires in June 2026.

“Although this is a difficult decision, it is the right decision for the university that I love so dearly and for me,” Robbins said in a statement. “It has been a true honor to lead the University of Arizona for so many years, particularly during a time of transformational change in higher education and with challenges in the world around us."

Should the Arizona Board of Regents find a president who can start before his contract ends, Robbins said he will “ensure a smooth transition to my successor and step aside earlier.” Robbins has helmed the university since 2017.

His announced departure follows a tumultuous few months for the University of Arizona, which is facing a $177 million budget shortfall. Administrators have flagged inflation and overspending as contributors to the financial challenges.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs criticized Robbins in the wake of the budgetary issues. She recently said she was reviewing “all options” when asked if she would press the regent board to fire Robbins or if her office would conduct an investigation, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

The governor's comments came after the Arizona Republic published an investigation about the University of Arizona’s controversial acquisition of Ashford University, which was rebranded as the University of Arizona Global Campus. The probe found Robbins hired a lobbyist who tried to help persuade California’s attorney general to reduce fines against Ashford for misleading students.