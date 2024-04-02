 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

University of Arizona president to step down amid budgetary issues

Robert Robbins told the institution’s governing board that he will leave his post by the end of his current contract, which expires in 2026.

Published April 2, 2024
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
Robert C. Robbins speaking with attendees at the 2019 Arizona Technology Innovation Summit at The Duce in Phoenix, Arizona.
University of Arizona President Robert Robbins speaks at a technology summit in 2019 in Phoenix. Robbins announced he would step down from the role by the end of his contract. "Robert C. Robbins" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins told the institution’s governing board Tuesday that he will step down by the end of his contract — or sooner, if they find a replacement before it expires in June 2026. 

“Although this is a difficult decision, it is the right decision for the university that I love so dearly and for me,” Robbins said in a statement. “It has been a true honor to lead the University of Arizona for so many years, particularly during a time of transformational change in higher education and with challenges in the world around us."

Should the Arizona Board of Regents find a president who can start before his contract ends, Robbins said he will “ensure a smooth transition to my successor and step aside earlier.” Robbins has helmed the university since 2017. 

His announced departure follows a tumultuous few months for the University of Arizona, which is facing a $177 million budget shortfall. Administrators have flagged inflation and overspending as contributors to the financial challenges. 

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs criticized Robbins in the wake of the budgetary issues. She recently said she was reviewing “all options” when asked if she would press the regent board to fire Robbins or if her office would conduct an investigation, the Arizona Daily Star reported

The governor's comments came after the Arizona Republic published an investigation about the University of Arizona’s controversial acquisition of Ashford University, which was rebranded as the University of Arizona Global Campus. The probe found Robbins hired a lobbyist who tried to help persuade California’s attorney general to reduce fines against Ashford for misleading students.

Filed Under: Leadership, Finance

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
New study suggests link between Casper scores and MCAT performance
From Health Professional Student Association
April 02, 2024
Leveraging Technology to Support Belonging
From iDesign
March 19, 2024
Major Nationwide Research Findings on Faculty and Student Mindset to be Presented at the 2024 …
From Association of College and University Educators (ACUE)
March 28, 2024
Concordia University Wisconsin Embraces Flexibility and Agility with Pathify
From Pathify
March 21, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Leadership
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell