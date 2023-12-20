 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Florida faculty question if they can hire grad students from ‘countries of concern’

The state recently restricted when its public colleges can partner with nations like China and Iran, raising questions about international recruitment.

Published Dec. 20, 2023
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Staff Reporter
Pugh Hall at the University of Florida.
Pugh Hall at the University of Florida. Faculty there have voiced confusion over whether they can hire graduate students from certain countries, such as China and Iran. The image by Spohpatuf is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Faculty at the University of Florida are pressing their leadership for clarification on if a new state law prevents them from hiring international graduate students from countries like China and Iran for assistantship positions.  
  • Earlier this year, the state began requiring its public colleges to seek permission before working with so-called “countries of concern." But university department chairs have issued differing instructions on how this impacts international graduate student recruitment, faculty said in a letter to university leaders.
  • To avoid further confusion, the group is seeking an explicit edict from the administration allowing the university to recruit graduate assistants regardless of their nationality. As of Tuesday afternoon, the letter drew over 300 signatures, according to a public list.

Dive Insight:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed the law in May, citing a desire to curb Chinese influence over U.S. higher education. The law also restricts colleges' partnerships with Iran, Russia, Cuba, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela.

Colleges can partner with these countries only after getting approval from their system's board — in the University of Florida's case, the State University System of Florida.

But conflicting messages have left faculty unsure about how they can approach international graduate student recruitment, they said in the letter to President Ben Sasse, along with the university's provost, associate provost and faculty senate chair. 

"Attracting top international graduate students with assistantship is crucial for enhancing the research quality at our university, which in turn influences UF's international reputation, competitiveness, and rankings," the letter said. "Restrictions on recruiting from these countries could significantly reduce our applicant pool, adversely affecting UF's long-term success and research quality."

More than 1,000 students from affected countries enroll each fall in the University of Florida's graduate programs, the letter said. In fall 2020 alone, the university enrolled 1,100 graduate students from China, according to institutional data.

Faculty said they need immediate clarification on how to proceed. Otherwise, the strongest applicants may elect to study and work at different universities, they said. 

The letter added that such an outcome might erode the University of Florida's international standing and impede Sasse's stated goal of improving its rankings.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Four Florida Universities Scale Podium Education's Innovative Early Career Tech Program For Un…
From Podium Education
December 13, 2023
Hawkes Learning's New Mastery-Based Biology Courseware on the Cutting-Edge of STEM Education
From Hawkes Learning
December 04, 2023
GradGuard Harnesses National Student Health Data to Inform Colleges and Universities About Cos…
From GradGuard
December 06, 2023
EXACT Sports Empowering Youth Athletes Announces Selective Program to Showcase Rising Star Ath…
From EXACT Sports
December 04, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell