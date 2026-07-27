Week in review: Is a new era ahead for federally funded research?

White House officials said they plan to prioritize giving more research funding to individual scientists and researchers , shifting some of the federal government’s roughly $200 billion for research and development away from academic institutions. They also plan to give more money to private companies and invest heavily in artificial intelligence.

to determine which research grants from University of California researchers they would cut to follow executive orders from President Donald Trump to stamp out diversity, equity and inclusion. In recent court documents, the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and other agencies said they cut hundreds of awards to University of California researchers by searching specifically for terms like “health equity” and “diversity.

to determine which research grants from University of California researchers they would cut to follow executive orders from President Donald Trump to stamp out diversity, equity and inclusion. In recent court documents, the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and other agencies said they cut hundreds of awards to University of California researchers by searching specifically for terms like “health equity” and “diversity.

to determine which research grants from University of California researchers they would cut to follow executive orders from President Donald Trump to stamp out diversity, equity and inclusion. In recent court documents, the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and other agencies said they cut hundreds of awards to University of California researchers by searching specifically for terms like “health equity” and “diversity.

to determine which research grants from University of California researchers they would cut to follow executive orders from President Donald Trump to stamp out diversity, equity and inclusion. In recent court documents, the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and other agencies said they cut hundreds of awards to University of California researchers by searching specifically for terms like “health equity” and “diversity.

to determine which research grants from University of California researchers they would cut to follow executive orders from President Donald Trump to stamp out diversity, equity and inclusion. In recent court documents, the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and other agencies said they cut hundreds of awards to University of California researchers by searching specifically for terms like “health equity” and “diversity.

The

Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

recently notified dozens of researchers that they would

not receive more grant funding for their existing awards as the Trump administration shifts its priorities,

STAT reported