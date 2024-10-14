 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Tracker

Where the 2024 president candidates stand on higher education issues

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have pitched policy plans that could affect everything from accreditation to student loans.

Published October 14, 2024 • By , and
A photo illustration of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shoulder to shoulder facing away from each other. The background is a purple wave with a grid gradient.

Photo illustration: Industry Dive; Joe Readle/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

As the 2024 presidential election has drawn closer, it’s become more clear how the candidates may approach key higher education issues, including accreditation, international enrollment and student protests. 

Below, we’re looking at where Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump stand based on their statements, campaign websites, past actions and their parties’ platforms. 

Want to keep tabs on the candidates’ latest pitches for higher education? Sign up for our newsletter to receive updates.

Clear
  • Issue
  • Accreditation
  • Campus protests
  • College affordability
  • Education Department funding
  • For-profit colleges
  • HBCUs
  • International students
  • Student loans
  • Title IX
Clear
Accreditation

Donald Trump

In a campaign video last summer, Trump said he would “fire the radical left accreditors that have allowed our colleges to become dominated by Marxist maniacs and lunatics.” He added, “We will then accept applications for new accreditors who will impose real standards on colleges once again and once and for all.”

Such standards would include politically and culturally charged objectives such as “defending the American tradition and Western civilization” and “removing all Marxist diversity, equity and inclusion bureaucrats,” as well as more prosaic goals such as offering more accelerated and low-cost degrees, and providing job placement and career services. 

During Trump’s presidency, the U.S. Department of Education made broad changes to rules for accreditors, including eliminating geographical boundaries for accreditors, loosening compliance standards for accredited bodies, making it easier for colleges to make institutional changes and get program approvals, and easing the path for new accreditors to become recognized.

Kamala Harris

In 2016, Harris, as attorney general of California, took an aggressive stance against an accreditor she viewed as failing at its job. Specifically, she called on the Education Department to revoke its recognition of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, previously a major accreditor of for-profit institutions. 

At issue was the agency’s previous accreditation of Corinthian Colleges, which she also went after as the state’s top prosecutor, suing the for-profit college chain over abusive practices that her office said left students “under a mountain of debt and useless degrees.” The department ultimately yanked recognition of ACICS in 2022 under the Biden-Harris administration. 

Earlier this year, the administration proposed new policies for accreditors that would require them to take action sooner when colleges aren’t complying with their guidelines and have the Education Department more regularly review accreditors that it deems to be high-risk.

Campus protests

Donald Trump

Trump has repeatedly attacked student protesters on college campuses and praised the New York City police officers who cleared a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Columbia University. 

He also called for other college administrators to take a similar approach, urging them to immediately remove encampments and "take back our campuses for all of the normal students.” The former president further advocated for the deportation of protesters, a proposal with no legal standing.

Kamala Harris

Harris has largely stayed quiet regarding the wave of pro-Palestinian student protests at college campuses over the past year, neither endorsing them nor calling for their disbandment.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, she voiced support for the Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Washington, following the police shooting there of an unarmed Black man. 

And just prior to her selection as the 2024 Democratic candidate, Harris said in an interview that she understood the motivation behind the pro-Palestinian demonstrations. But she made a point not to endorse their views completely, noting that some protesters said things she "absolutely” rejected.

College affordability

Donald Trump

Trump's platform calls for more affordable postsecondary alternatives to a four-year degree, rather than focusing on lowering the cost of traditional undergraduate education.

Trump has also proposed the creation of a free online college funded through a tax on large private university endowments. The so-called "American Academy" would allow students to transfer previous coursework. Trump said the online college would not allow "wokeness" — a common conservative complaint of traditional colleges.

Kamala Harris

Harris has long voiced support for free college initiatives. As a senator, she co-sponsored a bill that would have made community college free and four-year public colleges free for students whose families earn under $125,000 a year.

The Democratic Party platform similarly proposes to make public colleges tuition-free for families earning less than $125,000. It also called for a doubling of the maximum Pell Grant award, currently at $7,395, and twice as much federal funding for the Education Department's TRIO programs, which serve disadvantaged students beginning in middle school.

Education Department funding

Donald Trump

Trump has said in recent rallies that he wants to eliminate the Education Department and transfer its responsibilities to state governments. 

The department has several key charges, including overseeing federal financial aid, enforcing regulations governing colleges and investigating civil rights complaints at institutions. 

Trump’s proposal is in line with the GOP’s national platform, which likewise calls for closing the agency and sending “it back to the States, where it belongs.”

Kamala Harris

On her campaign website, Harris touts the Biden-Harris administration’s record on funding for higher education. For instance, the website points out recent increases to the maximum Pell Grant award, which has ticked up from $6,495 to $7,395 — a $900 difference — since President Joe Biden took office.

For-profit colleges

Donald Trump

Trump, who as a businessman launched the now-defunct Trump University in 2005, entered office in 2017 widely expected to be friendlier to the for-profit college industry than President Barack Obama was before him. While in office, critics such as the liberal think tank Center for American Progress accused the administration of having a “cozy relationship with predatory for-profit colleges.”

The Education Department under Trump revoked the Obama-era gainful employment rule, which sought to cut off federal funding to poor-performing career-education schools. The department also raised the bar for students trying to get loan relief from fraudulent colleges under the borrower defense rule.

Kamala Harris

As California attorney general, Harris sued the for-profit Corinthian Colleges over false advertising and aggressive marketing to low-income students, a legal battle she touted on the 2020 campaign trail. She obtained a $1.1 billion judgment against the defunct chain in 2016. 

Last year, the Education Department under the Biden-Harris administration released a tougher gainful employment rule requiring career education programs to prove they won’t burden students with overwhelming debt — rules that for-profit institutions say unfairly target them and which are currently the subject of a legal fight

The administration also released new borrower defense rules aimed at making it easier for defrauded students to obtain loan discharges. Those rules, too, are largely hated by the for-profit college sector and are currently blocked by an appellate panel while a challenge against them proceeds

HBCUs

Donald Trump

In 2019, Trump signed the Future Act, a bipartisan bill that gives historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions $255 million in funding each year. Trump boasted about this accomplishment during his debate in July with Biden, before the current president said he would no longer run for reelection. 

However, the leader of UNCF, which advocates on behalf of HBCUs, said in 2020 that while officials appreciated that Trump signed the legislation, they objected to the administration’s efforts to slash funding to federal programs such as Federal Work-Study. “Those programs help our students access college,” UNCF President and CEO Michael Lomax said.

Kamala Harris

The Biden-Harris administration has touted record levels of investment into HBCUs, including almost $4 billion in federal coronavirus relief and $2.6 billion between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2023 to help them build institutional capacity. Harris, who is an HBCU alum, also notes recent investments into these colleges on her campaign website. 

However, HBCU advocates are still skeptical over whether these investments would be a continued priority under a Harris presidency, Politico reported.

International students

Donald Trump

As president, Trump rolled out several policies that made it more difficult for international students to attend college in the U.S. 

In 2017, Trump issued an executive order barring entry to the U.S. from individuals from several Muslim-majority countries — widely referred to as a "Muslim ban"— a move that led to suspended visas for numerous international students. On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump has voiced support for similar policies.

The Trump administration also tightened restrictions on visas for highly skilled workers and moved to deport international students who were enrolled only in online classes during the coronavirus pandemic — a policy that was quickly reversed amid backlash. 

One study found that about 12% fewer foreign students enrolled in U.S. colleges during the first three years of Trump’s administration compared to the country’s top competitors for international enrollment. 

Yet Trump also said on a podcast this year that students who graduate from U.S. colleges should get green cards to stay in the country. His campaign later told Reuters that a second Trump administration would issue said green cards after "the most aggressive vetting process in U.S. history."

Kamala Harris

As a senator, Harris denounced Trump’s executive order barring residents from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., saying in a Medium post after the order’s release that it sanctioned “broad discrimination.” In the same post, she praised the contributions of immigrants to the U.S., listing “students in Los Angeles developing cutting-edge research” among examples. 

The Biden-Harris administration also undid the Trump administration’s travel ban — which had three iterations. And in July 2021, the Education Department and State Department jointly recommitted to helping boost international education broadly.

Student loans

Donald Trump

Trump has spoken out against broad student loan debt relief and praised the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down Biden’s forgiveness plan.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, has also spoken out against widespread debt relief efforts. In May, however, he co-introduced bipartisan legislation that would have allowed for student loan discharges if a borrower's child became "totally and permanently disabled."

Kamala Harris

As vice president, Harris supported Biden's efforts to forgive massive amounts of student loan debt, and she has touted the White House's debt relief record on the 2024 campaign trail. 

Harris has also advocated for student loan reform, including by defending the beleaguered Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan, which promises loan forgiveness to certain borrowers who make a decade of payments.

Title IX

Donald Trump

In April, the Education Department released a new rule on Title IX, the sweeping law barring federally funded colleges and schools from sex-based discrimination. The new rule extends the civil rights law’s protections to LGBTQI+ students, though federal judges have temporarily blocked the rule from being implemented in 26 states. 

Just weeks after the Title IX rule was released, Trump vowed to roll back the new rule’s protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity. 

“We’re going to end it on day one,” Trump told a conservative radio show in May. 

Likewise, the Republican Party’s official platform vows to “reverse Biden’s radical rewrite” of the regulations.

Kamala Harris

The Biden-Harris administration has stood by its Title IX rule in the face of legal challenges. 

The new rule largely reverses regulations carried out under Trump, such as by no longer requiring live hearings in sexual misconduct cases and broadening the complaints that colleges must investigate. 

It has been praised by some civil rights and advocacy groups, which argue that it clarifies civil rights protections for LGBTQI+ students and victims of sexual violence, as well as pregnant students and those who are parents. Detractors, however, say it infringes on the due process rights of students accused of sexual harassment.

No results found
Try removing filters for best results. Clear filters

Credits

Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Salt Lake Tribune Names Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences A Winner of the Wasatc…
From Joyce University
October 14, 2024
CIC Partners with IPClear to Offer Member Institutions Opportunity to Generate Millions Throug…
From IPClear
October 01, 2024
Joyce University Launches Accelerated Three-Year Bachelor’s Pathway in Arizona
From Joyce University
September 27, 2024
Introducing Pangea Learning: Bridging Online Skill-Building and In-Demand Innovation
From Pangea Learning
October 02, 2024

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell