 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Why has youth unemployment risen so dramatically? It may not be AI.

Artificial intelligence can’t explain the disparity in hiring between generations, an analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York noted.

Published June 8, 2026
Emilie Shumway's headshot
Editor
A person is seen through the window of a coffee shop, working on a laptop.
A person uses a laptop in a coffee shop on Jan. 14, 2025, in New York City, N.Y. A rise in remote work may be hampering young people's ability to find jobs, a recent analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found. Adam Gray / Stringer via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Remote work may explain up to 64% of the recent rise in unemployment among recent college graduates, according to an analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. 
  • Researchers compared unemployment rates among younger and experienced workers in “remotable” jobs — those that can easily be done remotely — and “non-remotable” jobs, finding that younger workers’ unemployment rate went up one percentage point in remotable jobs, while older workers’ unemployment rate in those jobs slightly declined. Younger workers’ unemployment rate fared better in non-remotable occupations, researchers found. 
  • The dynamics at play suggest the rise in remote work has hurt younger workers by making training and mentorship more difficult, authors Natalia Emanuel, Emma Harrington and Amanda Pallais wrote in the “Liberty Street Economics” blog.

Dive Insight:

The researchers’ analysis may be unexpected, given both employers and workers pointing toward artificial intelligence as a major driver behind sluggish hiring.

Researchers noted, however, that the rise in youth unemployment “predates the rapid diffusion of AI,” and that “even when we hold occupations’ exposure to AI constant, we find that the differences between younger and older workers persist in both remotable and non-remotable jobs.”

The researchers took one Fortune 500 firm as an example to explain the phenomenon. The company hired more experienced workers and fewer inexperienced workers while its offices were closed during the pandemic, reasoning that those workers would not have access to proper mentorship and colleague feedback to develop. When it instituted a return-to-office protocol, it began hiring younger workers in greater numbers again.

The authors noted “a twist” in that the company’s distributed teams continued to hire more experienced workers even after reopening.

“Overall, the firm’s hiring patterns suggest that it is willing to teach junior workers when proximity is feasible but shies away from employing inexperienced workers if distance creates barriers to training and development,” they wrote. 

Younger workers have previously signaled they’re more than willing to work in the office if the option is available; a Flexa report from May 2025 found that Generation Z was the least likely age group to want remote-first roles.

Filed Under: Students

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
EDMO Launches Conversation Intelligence Suite to Transform Student Engagement and Outreach
From EDMO
June 08, 2026
EDMO logo
The American University of Paris Board of Trustees Announces Leadership Transition
From The American University of Paris
June 01, 2026
The American University of Paris logo
DeVry University and StraighterLine Expand Partnership to Make Higher Education More Accessibl…
From StraighterLine, Inc.
May 28, 2026
StraighterLine, Inc. logo
Free Virtual Conference for Higher Ed Leaders - Equity in Education 2026
From Upswing
May 27, 2026
Upswing logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Students
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell