Fueling digital transformation and student success through virtual health and well-being

The need to link institutional digital transformation (Dx) with individual student success is a recurring trend for campus IT leaders. As demographic and economic threats loom, colleges and universities need clear Dx strategies that impact how to recruit, enroll and retain students.

Fall 2022 enrollment data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows undergraduate enrollment continues to decline, even at a slower rate than over the last two years. Increasingly, forward-thinking campus leaders are linking the health and well-being of their students – emphasizing mental health and basic needs – with the health and well-being of their institutions.

How can Dx help?

According to EDUCAUSE, not only can digital transformation (Dx) improve the student experience and course performance, it can also boost retention rates while reducing time to degree completion. Doing Dx right requires cross-institutional collaboration, planning and communication that goes beyond IT and academic leadership, particularly as the pandemic has forced colleges and universities to be more agile and accountable for meeting students where they are, with the resources they need.

EDUCAUSE President & CEO John O’Brien noted the widening intersection between digital and cultural transformation, particularly as it relates to creating a culture of care throughout the student experience, on campus and online.

“Given the need for a culture of care for students, faculty and staff alike, it’s worth noting that the #2 top trend in the EDUCAUSE 2022 Trend Watch report was not a technology trend but was ‘awareness of campus health,’” O’Brien wrote. “As digital ways of connecting become ubiquitous across higher education, new opportunities for addressing how we care for students emerge and these, in turn, add fuel to Dx efforts, demonstrating another way that technology addresses institutional grand challenges.”

How can TimelyMD help?

Campus leaders count on TimelyMD to bolster the critical health and well-being component of their Dx, with the only all-in-one, integrated virtual care technology that helps students be well and thrive without cutting corners on quality, services and security.

Trusted to care for more than 1.5 million students at nearly 250 colleges and universities, TimelyMD offers a range of virtual medical and mental health care services, as well as care navigation, basic needs assistance and peer support, available 24/7 at no cost to students. Its advanced technology and data-driven approach connect the Dx dots between how health and well-being solutions are integral to improving the student experience, academic success and campus retention efforts. It has also created an ecosystem of campus support that supports Dx, including:

Platform integrations that increase access to care

TimelyMD makes it easy for students to get care wherever they are, including within their learning environment. Integrations with Instructure, Upswing and Vector Solutions ensure students have one-click, single sign-on (SSO) access to much-needed medical and/or mental health care, reducing friction and increasing opportunities for care at moments that are likely to increase stress. Among the schools that have implemented the Canvas integration, 14% of students have accessed the TimelyCare platform directly through their LMS. By providing convenient and equitable access to care, students are equipped to overcome their challenges and focus on their academic journey.

Seamless care coordination and EHR sharing

The headache of keeping track of analog or incompatible visit records is a thing of the past. TimelyCare is fully integrated with best-in-class EHRs, including PyraMED and TITANIUM, to ensure all virtual visit records are seamlessly and securely shared with campus clinical teams. Additionally, TimelyCare’s student-centered care collaboration solution provides the administrative tools and transparency campus providers need for an unparalleled hybrid model of care.

Advanced technology and security measures

As the nation’s ninth fastest-growing health services company, TimelyMD has invested heavily in building and enhancing its own technology to provide the highest quality of care, ensure the safety of all patient information and innovate to meet students’ evolving needs in the age of TikTok. In addition to providing accessibility and scalability features, the award-winning TimelyCare platform is HIPAA compliant and SOC 2 Type II certified, giving learners and campus leaders peace of mind that personal health information is secure and protected. Becoming the first virtual care provider focused exclusively on college and university students to earn prestigious URAC accreditation in Telehealth further differentiates TimelyMD as a best-in-class partner.

Digital transformation has allowed institutions to provide the high-quality, rigorous education students have come to expect no matter how or where they choose to learn and TimelyMD partners with colleges and universities to provide health and well-being support across all learning modalities. As the student mental health crisis continues to impact performance, enabling access to care through an integrated platform provides students with the support they need to remain engaged and on track to achieve their goals.